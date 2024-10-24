Duclair out 4-6 weeks for Islanders with lower-body injury

Anthony Duclair will be out 4-6 weeks for the New York Islanders because of a lower-body injury.

The 29-year-old forward was injured in the third period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

"We don't like to lose players, first of all," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "And secondly, I mean, all I care right now is to see him be back 100 percent and feeling good when he's back. That's where the focus is."

Duclair, who is in the first season of a four-year contract he signed with New York on July 1, has three points (two goals, one assist) in five games. He had been skating on the top line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal.

"'Duke,' he's a big addition to our team, and it’s very tough for him to go down the way he did and the process that he's going to have to go through to get back,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "So, in the meantime, we [have to], you hear it all the time, but we really do have to find a way to just plug, plug the hole and fill those shoes and, you know, find some chemistry for those guys up top."

Selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (No. 80) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Duclair has 306 points (148 goals, 158 assists) in 568 regular-season games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning and Islanders. He also has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 39 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"When you see a guy on the ice having to get helped off, you never know these days the severity," Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson said. "There are tons of injuries that can happen, but, yeah, to know he's out for an extended period of time, but it's not like season-ending or months at a time, is a positive. He's a big part of our team, so I know he's going to do whatever he can to get back as soon as possible."

The Islanders sent forward Julien Gauthier to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and recalled Liam Foudy.