Vasilevskiy out 10 weeks for Lightning after back surgery

Latest News

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Sabres focused on process, not Hockeyville loss

Luukkonen, Sabres focused on preseason process, not Hockeyville loss
Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs win at Hockeyville

Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs defeat Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville
McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy

McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy among all-time best
Hockeyville to boost womens hockey in Nova Scotia

Hockeyville to provide tremendous boost to women's hockey in Nova Scotia
Los Angeles Kings 2023-24 season preview

Kings season preview: Dubois acquisition strengthens forward group
New Jersey Devils 2023-24 season preview

Devils season preview: Vanecek, Schmid to be counted on again 
Domi starts own Maple Leafs legacy at Hockeyville

Domi begins creating own legacy with Maple Leafs at Kraft Hockeyville 2023
Kraft Hockeyville 2023 ‘incredible’ for West Lorne

Kraft Hockeyville 2023 ‘an incredible moment’ for West Lorne
Backlund signs 2-year deal, named captain of Flames

Backlund signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Flames, named captain
Maple Leafs and Blue Jays players hang out

Maple Leafs hang with Blue Jays before MLB game
Video shows P. Kane doing drills following surgery

Patrick Kane shown working out in video while recovering from surgery
Bedard excited to make preseason debut for Chicago

Bedard 'can't wait' to make preseason debut for Blackhawks against Blues
Tkachuk talks injury recovery on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Tkachuk brothers discuss excitement for season on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Erik Karlsson gives Pittsburgh different look on power play

Karlsson gives Penguins 'different look' on power play
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Camp Buzz: Pelletier to have shoulder surgery

Training Camp Buzz: Pelletier to have shoulder surgery for Flames

Vasilevskiy out 10 weeks for Lightning after back surgery

Goalie, 2-time Stanley Cup winner, leads NHL in wins since 2015-16

andrei-vasilevskiy

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be out 10 weeks for the Tampa Bay Lightning after having back surgery Thursday.

The goalie underwent a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disk herniation.

Earlier in the week, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Vasilevskiy was day to day, but there were no long-term concerns and that he expected the goalie to play in one of the Lightning's final three preseason games. The goalie practiced for the first time Tuesday after the he had limited himself to group work for the first four days of training camp.

"It's early in training camp, so we don't need to rush anything along with him," Cooper said Sunday. "When he's ready to go, he'll be there."

The Lightning open the regular season Oct. 10 against the Nashville Predators. They play their 28th game of the season on Dec. 7, 10 weeks from Thursday.

Vasilevskiy was 34-22-4 with a 2.65 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and four shutouts in 60 games last season, the sixth straight season he had at least 30 wins. He had led or tied for the NHL lead in wins each of the previous five seasons from 2017-22.

The 29-year-old won the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19 and has finished top five in voting in five of the past six seasons. Since 2015-16, he leads the NHL in wins (256) and is third in shutouts (31). Vasilevskiy helped the Lightning win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons, playing every minute in the 2020 and 2021 playoffs. He was 16-7 with a 1.90 GAA, .937 save percentage and five shutouts in 23 games to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2021.

At the Lightning's media day, Vasilevskiy hinted that he would take a slower approach to camp after making some adjustments to his offseason training program.

"I made some changes, nothing much," Vasilevskiy said. "I am paying attention to my recovery a lot more now."

The Lightning currently have three other goalies on their training camp roster -- Jonas Johansson, Matt Tompkins and Hugo Alnefelt – with Johansson the only one to have started in an NHL game.

Johansson has played 35 NHL games (28 starts) with the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres and is 11-13-4 with a 3.32 GAA and .887 save percentage.

NHL.com independent correspondent Corey Long contributed to this report