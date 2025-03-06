Canucks score 3 goals in 2nd period, hold off Ducks

Kevin Lankinen made 14 saves and defenseman Filip Hronek had two assists for the Canucks (28-22-11), who won for the second time in six games (2-4-0).

Sam Colangelo and Brian Dumoulin scored for the Ducks (27-27-7), who lost in regulation for just the third time in the past 10 games (6-3-1). Anaheim also lost starting goalie John Gibson, who saved 19 of 21 shots before leaving the game at 13:48 of the second period after getting hit by Canucks forward Drew O’Connor as he drove the net to try and redirect a cross-ice pass. Lukas Dostal made 14 saves in relief.

Anaheim was playing back-to-back games after a 6-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and got outshot 17-5 in the first period by the Canucks. But Gibson made a handful of tough saves and Colangelo gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead by deflecting a Cutter Gauthier point shot up and over Lankinen at 13:21.

The best of Gibson’s first period saves came off Brock Boeser on a backdoor one-timer off the rush at 1:06, getting across to get a piece of the in-tight shot with his left pad, then spinning around to catch the rebound behind his back.

DeBrusk finally beat Gibson on a power play breakaway at 1:05 of the second period, tying it 1-1 with a shot over the blocker after being sent in alone by Boeser just inside the blue line following a stretch pass from Hronek.

Blueger put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 10:33, using Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe as a screen to score his first goal in 29 games with a low-glove wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Soucy made it 3-1 at 18:51 of the second period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from the top of the left face-off circle before Dostal could get across. Anaheim challenged for goalie interference because Keifer Sherwood was behind Dostal and clipped his skate, but a video review determined a Ducks defensemen caused him to be in the crease.

Dumoulin pulled Anaheim to 3-2 at 13:27 of the third period by driving the net to chip a rebound past Lankinen.