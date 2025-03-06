Canucks score 3 goals in 2nd period, hold off Ducks

DeBrusk, Blueger, Soucy score for Vancouver; Gibson leaves game for Anaheim

Ducks at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Jake DeBrusk, Teddy Blueger and Carson Soucy scored in the second period for the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-2 comeback win against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Kevin Lankinen made 14 saves and defenseman Filip Hronek had two assists for the Canucks (28-22-11), who won for the second time in six games (2-4-0).

Sam Colangelo and Brian Dumoulin scored for the Ducks (27-27-7), who lost in regulation for just the third time in the past 10 games (6-3-1). Anaheim also lost starting goalie John Gibson, who saved 19 of 21 shots before leaving the game at 13:48 of the second period after getting hit by Canucks forward Drew O’Connor as he drove the net to try and redirect a cross-ice pass. Lukas Dostal made 14 saves in relief.

Anaheim was playing back-to-back games after a 6-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and got outshot 17-5 in the first period by the Canucks. But Gibson made a handful of tough saves and Colangelo gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead by deflecting a Cutter Gauthier point shot up and over Lankinen at 13:21.

The best of Gibson’s first period saves came off Brock Boeser on a backdoor one-timer off the rush at 1:06, getting across to get a piece of the in-tight shot with his left pad, then spinning around to catch the rebound behind his back.

DeBrusk finally beat Gibson on a power play breakaway at 1:05 of the second period, tying it 1-1 with a shot over the blocker after being sent in alone by Boeser just inside the blue line following a stretch pass from Hronek.

Blueger put Vancouver ahead 2-1 at 10:33, using Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe as a screen to score his first goal in 29 games with a low-glove wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Soucy made it 3-1 at 18:51 of the second period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from the top of the left face-off circle before Dostal could get across. Anaheim challenged for goalie interference because Keifer Sherwood was behind Dostal and clipped his skate, but a video review determined a Ducks defensemen caused him to be in the crease.

Dumoulin pulled Anaheim to 3-2 at 13:27 of the third period by driving the net to chip a rebound past Lankinen.

Latest News

Thomas extends point streak to 11, Blues defeat Kings in shootout 

Lightning serving notice as Cup contender with latest surge

Hill makes 29 saves, Golden Knights score 5 in win against Maple Leafs

Penguins trade Bunting to Predators for Schenn, Novak, ship Desharnais to Sharks 

AHL Notebook: Eastern Conference prospects who could impact playoff race

Super 16: Where teams in NHL.com power rankings stand as Trade Deadline nears

Ovechkin scores No. 885, Capitals rally past Rangers for OT win

Kerfoot, Cole each signs 1-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

Stutzle lifts Senators past Blackhawks in OT, runs point streak to 13

Toffoli shares hotel room with Smith, Celebrini, after trio scores in win

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 885, now 10 from breaking NHL record

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Flyers, Building Hope for Kids unveil renovated home

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Trade Buzz: V. Desharnais traded to Sharks by Penguins for 2028 pick

Panthers, Trade Deadline discussed on ‘@TheRink’ podcast

EDGE stats: Lightning’s outlook after trade for Bjorkstrand, Gourde

Greenway signs 2-year, $8 million contract with Sabres