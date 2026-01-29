Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

DUCKS (28-22-3) at CANUCKS (17-31-5)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Chris Kreider -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ryan Strome

Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), Leo Carlsson (thigh), Mason McTavish (upper body), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Frank Vatrano (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Filip Chytil -- David Kampf -- Linus Karlsson

Liam Ohgren -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O'Connor -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

P.O Joseph -- Tom Willander

Nikita Tolopilo

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Victor Mancini

Injured: Nils Hoglander (lower body), Brock Boeser (concussion protocol), Zeev Buium (facial fracture), Marco Rossi (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Colangelo replaces Strome, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past six games. … Terry, who has missed 10 games because of an upper-body injury, rejoined the team in Vancouver for the final stop on a five-game road trip and was expected to play after practicing Wednesday, but the forward "came out of it a little sore," coach Joel Quenneville said, and won’t play against the Canucks. Quenneville said he expects Terry to play at home against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. … Hoglander skated Thursday after missing practice Wednesday but the forward won’t play. He is day to day after getting injured during the third period of a 5-2 loss against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Kane and Garland were moved up to the top line in place of DeBrusk and Karlsson. … Tolopilo starts after replacing Lankinen 5:55 into the game against San Jose after three goals on six shots.