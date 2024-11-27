Ducks at Kraken projected lineups

DUCKS (8-9-3) at KRAKEN (11-10-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Daniel Sprong

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Status report

Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; if he plays, it will be his NHL debut. … Carlsson, a forward, was injured on a hit by Kartye and left in the second period of the Ducks' 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Monday. ... Dunn, a defenseman, was a full participant during Seattle's morning skate Wednesday, but will miss his 18th straight game.