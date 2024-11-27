Ducks at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (8-9-3) at KRAKEN (11-10-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Daniel Sprong

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)

Status report

Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; if he plays, it will be his NHL debut. … Carlsson, a forward, was injured on a hit by Kartye and left in the second period of the Ducks' 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Monday. ... Dunn, a defenseman, was a full participant during Seattle's morning skate Wednesday, but will miss his 18th straight game.

Latest News

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL On Tap: Eichel, MacKinnon clash for last time until 4 Nations Face-Off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Former Panthers now on Maple Leafs get Stanley Cup rings in special ceremony

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Capitals at Lightning projected lineups

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Matthews to miss 9th straight game with upper-body injury for Maple Leafs

Jimenez' journey to Harvard inspired by dad's love for Rangers

NHL Buzz: Thompson back for Sabres against Wild

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Schaefer leads CHL past USA in Game 1 of Prospects Challenge

Barkley reflects on 'long haul' to NHL, how eye injury ended playing career in Q&A

Mailbag: Predators’ likelihood to sell; Rangers’ return for Kreider, Trouba

Sergachev scores late in OT, lifts Utah past Canadiens

DeBrusk scores game-winner in return to Boston, Canucks shut out Bruins