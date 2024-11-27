Ducks at Kraken projected lineups

DUCKS (8-9-3) at KRAKEN (11-10-1)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tyson Hinds
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Daniel Sprong
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (pelvis)
Status report
Anaheim recalled Hinds, a defenseman, from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; if he plays, it will be his NHL debut. … Carlsson, a forward, was injured on a hit by Kartye and left in the second period of the Ducks' 3-2 loss to the Kraken on Monday. ... Dunn, a defenseman, was a full participant during Seattle's morning skate Wednesday, but will miss his 18th straight game.