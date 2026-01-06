Ducks at Flyers projected lineups

DUCKS (21-18-3) at FLYERS (21-12-7)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ryan Strome

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Juulsen, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Mrazek left after the second period of that game with an undisclosed injury, but coach Joel Quenneville said he did not believe it was serious. ... Michkov will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Flyers' optional morning skate after getting hit in the foot with the puck during a 5-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday; X-rays were negative, but there was some swelling, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Grebenkin took Michkov's spot on the third line during practice Monday after being scratched against the Oilers.