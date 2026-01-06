Ducks at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (21-18-3) at FLYERS (21-12-7)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Mikael Granlund

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ryan Strome

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Juulsen, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Mrazek left after the second period of that game with an undisclosed injury, but coach Joel Quenneville said he did not believe it was serious. ... Michkov will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Flyers' optional morning skate after getting hit in the foot with the puck during a 5-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday; X-rays were negative, but there was some swelling, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Grebenkin took Michkov's spot on the third line during practice Monday after being scratched against the Oilers.

Latest News

NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to continue rolling when Maple Leafs host Panthers

NHL Status Report: Sorokin to start in goal for Islanders against Devils

'NHL My World' debut episodes available on YouTube

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Team Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Team USA Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Tkachuks, Eichel leading way

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

Latvia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Merzlikins, Silovs

Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Pastrnak, Hertl

2026 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned

Kuzmenko has 2 points, Kings hold off Wild

2026 World Junior Championship: 5 breakout players

Grubauer stops 41, Kraken pull away from Flames to extend point streak to 8

World Junior Championship roundup: Sweden wins gold medal for 1st time since 2012

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders choice for Calder as top rookie