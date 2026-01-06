Ducks at Flyers projected lineups

DUCKS (21-18-3) at FLYERS (21-12-7)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSP, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Mikael Granlund
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ryan Strome
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnett Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Noah Juulsen, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 7-4 loss at the Washington Capitals on Monday. ... Mrazek left after the second period of that game with an undisclosed injury, but coach Joel Quenneville said he did not believe it was serious. ... Michkov will be a game-time decision; he took part in the Flyers' optional morning skate after getting hit in the foot with the puck during a 5-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday; X-rays were negative, but there was some swelling, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... Grebenkin took Michkov's spot on the third line during practice Monday after being scratched against the Oilers.