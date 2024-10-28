Noesen scores 2 goals, Devils surge past Ducks with 4 in 2nd period

Brock McGinn scored to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 4:47 of the first period on a snap shot from the top of left face-off circle.

"We're making mistakes where we're not backing each other up, kind of shooting ourselves in the foot sometimes," McGinn said. "You've got to keep it simple. You've got to get it in at their blueline and keep it out at yours. We didn't execute some of those."

Jack Hughes tied the game 1-1 at 1:16 of the second period on a backhand during a delayed penalty with Markstrom pulled for an extra attacker. Mercer made a back pass to Timo Meier, who went cross-ice to Hughes, who shot from the slot and then knocked in the rebound.

"I heard [Meier] ... he called for that puck," said Mercer, who turned 23 years old on Sunday. "When it goes your way and we're playing good hockey, it feels good. We put a lot of pucks on their net and kept a lot out of our zone."

Noesen made it 2-1 on a wrist shot from the high slot at 4:42 of the second and pushed it to 3-1 at 17:23 when he lifted the puck into the right corner from the slot for a power-play goal off the pass from Jesper Bratt.

"I spend a lot of time in front of the net, trying to tip pucks, work on my game down low," Noesen said. "My game is not pretty like some of these other guys. It's a little more nitty gritty and if you hone in one really good skill in this league it's being around the net.

"You see a guy like Joe Pavelski for 15 years, having that gift of being able to tip pucks and I take a lot of pride in being able to do that."