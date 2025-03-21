Gibson makes 33 saves in return, Ducks defeat Predators

Steven Stamkos scored for the Predators (25-35-8), who have lost four straight (0-3-1). Justus Annunen made 30 saves.

“It’s hard, and I feel for the players,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “It’s not a fun time of year to be playing when you have nothing to play for. You can kind of get up for a few games when you’re playing a team and you’re kind of motivated, but it’s really hard. Especially having done it for a while. In saying that, that’s not really an excuse not to find a little bit of energy.”

Stamkos scored on the power play to give the Predators a 1-0 lead at 7:07 of the first period on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Filip Forsberg.

“I don’t really know what to say,” Nashville forward Ryan O'Reilly said. “I want to be mad, but I feel like I’m not good enough to get mad right now. As a group, I think we all know we have to be better. We’re not really doing much out there. I know, for myself, I just feel like I’m skating and not accomplishing anything.”

Jackson LaCombe tied it 1-1 at 7:29 of the second period off the rush on a rebound of a shot from McTavish.

“It was kind of an even hockey game in the first period, and then I think we capitalized on our chances in the second,” McTavish said. “Just kind of hung on to the lead in the third. It was a big win for us.”

Terry put Anaheim ahead 2-1 at 13:19 on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Annunen glove side. Terry received a pass from Zegras entering the zone and cut to the middle of the ice for the shot.

“I think when we’re on our game and we’re getting pucks back on the forecheck, it leads to offensive zone time, which as I’ve shared with you guys has been a process with this group,” Ducks coach Greg Cronin said. “They’re getting more comfortable with it. And then we built off of that throughout the game.”