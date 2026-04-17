Terry breaks tie late in 3rd, Ducks edge Predators in regular-season finale

Stamkos tied it 1-1 at 10:09, taking a pass from O'Hara in the left circle and burying a snap shot past Husso's glove.

“That was year 18 for me,” Stamkos said. “It truly does fly. I know it’s a cliché, but I just told (O’Hara) to enjoy it. Have fun. Make plays. I mean it was one of those nights where you come out and just embrace the moment. I think he had some friends and family in here too, so it was really cool for me to to be a part of the history of his career with his first NHL point.”

Forsberg put Nashville up 2-1 with a power-play goal at 15:55 when he tipped Ufko's pass in the slot and the puck rolled in off the right pad of Husso.

Jackson LaCombe tied it 2-2 at 19:39, roofing a snap shot from the blue line through traffic.

Alex Killorn put Anaheim ahead 3-2 at 4:33 of the second period when his one-timer from the right boards beat a screened Saros to the blocker side.

“It was just nice to see maybe a little more of an offensive explosion tonight,” Terry said. “Even selfishly for myself and just some of the other guys because I think we’ve been generating a lot the last week or so and just maybe not finishing. It was good to kind of get that rolling going into the playoffs.”

Forsberg evened the scored 3-3 at 14:37, snapping a shot into the top right corner for his 40th goal of the season.

Stamkos gave the Predators a 4-3 lead while on the power play just 46 seconds later at 15:23. He lifted a backdoor feed from Ryan O'Reilly over Husso's blocker below the left circle.

Tristan Luneau tied it 4-4 at 4:17 of the third period when he finished the rebound off a Granlund chance with a wrist shot from in tight as he crashed the net.

The Ducks outshot the Predators 30-12 over the final two periods.

NOTES: Anaheim earned its 26th comeback win of the season, matching a franchise record achieved in 2013-14. ... Gauthier scored his 41st goal of 2025-26 and passed Teemu Selanne (40 in 2005-06) for the 10th-highest single-season total in Ducks history. ... Carlson recorded his fifth career 60-point season (14 goals, 46 assists). The only active defensemen with more are Erik Karlsson (eight) and Brent Burns (six). ... Stamkos (26) passed Forsberg (24 in 2021-22) for the most home goals in a season by a Predators player. ... Forsberg notched his third career 40-goal season and tied Kent Nilsson, Mats Sundin and Markus Naslund for the most by a Swedish player in NHL history. ... Ufko had two assists for his first multipoint game in the NHL.