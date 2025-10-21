Ducks at Predators projected lineups

DUCKS (2-2-1) at PREDATORS (2-2-2)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Sam Colangelo -- Ryan Poehling

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Nesterenko

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Fedor Svechkov -- Brady Martin -- Tyson Jost

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Martin will return after being a healthy scratch for four games. … Marchessault will miss his second straight game.