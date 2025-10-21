Ducks at Predators projected lineups

DUCKS (2-2-1) at PREDATORS (2-2-2)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, KTTV, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Sam Colangelo -- Ryan Poehling
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Nesterenko
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Fedor Svechkov -- Brady Martin -- Tyson Jost
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt
Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks could play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Martin will return after being a healthy scratch for four games. … Marchessault will miss his second straight game.