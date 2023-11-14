Ducks at Predators

DUCKS (8-6-0) at PREDATORS (5-9-0)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Kiefer Sherwood -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith
Philip Tomasino -- Michael McCarron -- Juuso Parssinen
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Liam Foudy, Spencer Stastney
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Tommy Novak (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks placed Zegras on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Friday. … Novak, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks. … Stastney was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League but the defenseman will not play.