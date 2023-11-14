Latest News

NHL Buzz News and Notes November 14

Ducks at Predators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444



DUCKS (8-6-0) at PREDATORS (5-9-0)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Kiefer Sherwood -- Cody Glass -- Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cole Smith

Philip Tomasino -- Michael McCarron -- Juuso Parssinen

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Liam Foudy, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Tommy Novak (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks placed Zegras on injured reserve Monday retroactive to Friday. … Novak, a forward, will be out 4-6 weeks. … Stastney was recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League but the defenseman will not play.