Ducks at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (29-31-8) at PREDATORS (25-34-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Oliver Kylington

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), Ross Johnston (upper body), Sam Colangelo (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Jakub Vrana -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L’Heureux

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney

Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kiefer Bellows

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Status report

Gibson will start and return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Nesterenko did not participate in the Anaheim morning skate, and coach Greg Cronin said his status for the game is unclear. … Vrana replaced Bellows on the fourth line during the Predators morning skate.

