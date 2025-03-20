Ducks at Predators projected lineups

DUCKS (29-31-8) at PREDATORS (25-34-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom – Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Oliver Kylington
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), Ross Johnston (upper body), Sam Colangelo (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Jakub Vrana -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L’Heureux
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Spencer Stastney
Jordan Oesterle -- Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kiefer Bellows
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Status report
Gibson will start and return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Nesterenko did not participate in the Anaheim morning skate, and coach Greg Cronin said his status for the game is unclear. … Vrana replaced Bellows on the fourth line during the Predators morning skate.