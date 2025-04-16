Wild tie it late, clinch 1st Western wild card in OT win against Ducks

Minnesota, which needed at least one point entering Tuesday’s regular-season finale to secure the first wild card from the Western Conference, clinched the spot shortly after Eriksson Ek scored on a rebound to tie it 2-2 and force overtime with goalie Filip Gustavsson pulled for the extra skater.

The Wild will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference First Round.

“These games aren’t easy,” Eriksson Ek said. “You have [to] get your points playing against teams that are playing loose and can kind of get their shoulders down and sometimes kind of cheat the game, too.”

Frederick Gaudreau later found Boldy as the trailer on the rush to win it in the extra period.

“It took some competitive stamina for us to be able to get it, obviously with the 82nd game and 20 seconds left in the game, but I think it was good,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I’m really happy for the guys. We battled hard throughout the year. Another hard-fought game tonight and found a way to win it, and now we’ve got a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup.”