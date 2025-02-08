Ducks at Kings projected lineups

DUCKS (23-24-6) at KINGS (29-17-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ross Johnston

Injured: Radko Gudas (illness)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis -- Akil Thomas

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … The availability of Gudas is uncertain after the defenseman missed practice the past two days. … Anderson, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game after being ruled out by Kings coach Jim Hiller following a 5-4 shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Friday.