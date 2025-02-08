Ducks at Kings projected lineups

DUCKS (23-24-6) at KINGS (29-17-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Ross Johnston
Injured: Radko Gudas (illness)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis -- Akil Thomas
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … The availability of Gudas is uncertain after the defenseman missed practice the past two days. … Anderson, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game after being ruled out by Kings coach Jim Hiller following a 5-4 shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Friday.