Ducks at Kings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (21-14-2) at KINGS (15-12-9)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Ian Moore -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)

Status report

Carlsson will play after missing a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Granlund will play after getting stitches for a cut to the mouth sustained during the Ducks' morning skate Saturday. … Kuemper, a goalie, returned to practice Saturday but will miss his fifth straight game.

