Ducks at Kings projected lineups

DUCKS (21-14-2) at KINGS (15-12-9)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KTTV, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Ian Moore -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body)
Status report
Carlsson will play after missing a 3-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday because of a lower-body injury. … Granlund will play after getting stitches for a cut to the mouth sustained during the Ducks' morning skate Saturday. … Kuemper, a goalie, returned to practice Saturday but will miss his fifth straight game.