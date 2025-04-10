Ducks at Kings projected lineups

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Oliver Kylington -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Brett Leason

Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Jacob Moverare -- Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Akil Thomas

Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. ... Dostal could start after Husso made 37 saves Wednesday. ... Kempe will be in the lineup after missing the third period of a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday for the birth of his first child. … Turcotte will miss his ninth straight game, but the forward is “really close” to returning, Kings coach Jim Hiller said. … Doughty skated on his own Thursday but the defenseman will miss his second straight game.