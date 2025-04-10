Ducks at Kings projected lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Nikita Nesterenko -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Oliver Kylington -- Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Brett Leason
Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Brandt Clarke
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Jacob Moverare -- Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Akil Thomas
Injured: Drew Doughty (ankle), Joel Edmundson (upper body), Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. ... Dostal could start after Husso made 37 saves Wednesday. ... Kempe will be in the lineup after missing the third period of a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday for the birth of his first child. … Turcotte will miss his ninth straight game, but the forward is “really close” to returning, Kings coach Jim Hiller said. … Doughty skated on his own Thursday but the defenseman will miss his second straight game.