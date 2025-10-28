Ducks at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (4-3-1) at PANTHERS (5-5-0)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Nikita Nesterenko -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: None

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Chris Kreider (illness), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues --Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer --Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist

Noah Gregor -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Brad Marchand, Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Granlund, a center, could miss three weeks with an injury he sustained during the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Harkins will make his season debut after being out with an upper-body injury. … Marchand, a forward, is away from the Panthers due to a death within “his family circle,’’ coach Paul Maurice said; Gregor will make his Panthers debut. … Florida returned defenseman Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte of the American Hockey League.

