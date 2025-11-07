Ducks score 7 again, hold off Stars for 5th straight win

Kreider has 2 goals for Anaheim, which gets 4 in 2nd; Dallas point streak ends at 7

ANA at DAL | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Chris Kreider had two goals, and the Anaheim Ducks held off the Dallas Stars for their fifth straight win, 7-5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

It was Anaheim’s second consecutive game scoring seven goals following a 7-3 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier each had a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn, Beckett Sennecke, and Troy Terry each had two assists for the Ducks (9-3-1), who have won seven of eight. Lukas Dostal made 20 saves.

Wyatt Johnston had two goals and an assist, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and 2 assists, and Miro Heiskanen had four assists for the Stars (7-4-3), who had their seven-game point streak come to an end (4-0-3). Jake Oettinger made 17 saves.

Johnston gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 5:49 of the first period on the power play when he one-timed a feed from Roope Hintz in the high slot.

Johnston’s second power-play goal extended it to 2-0 at 16:18 after he deflected in a point shot from Heiskanen in the slot.

Kreider scored on the power play to cut it to 2-1 at 1:16 of the second period on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Ian Moore tied it 2-2 at 2:48 with his first career NHL goal when he deflected in a cross-crease pass from Ryan Poehling.

Tyler Seguin gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at 8:19 after Sam Steel found him behind the Anaheim defense in the neutral zone before burying a shot from the slot.

Gauthier tied it 3-3 at 14:07 on a shot from the left face-off dot.

Olen Zellweger’s power-play goal gave Anaheim a 4-3 lead at 17:05 off a cross-ice pass to the back door.

Kreider’s second goal extended it to 5-3 when he deflected the puck in front of Oettinger 16 seconds into the third period.

Rantanen cut it to 5-4 at 1:50 on the power play on a shot from the back door, but Carlsson scored short-handed at 9:22 to make it 6-4.

Hintz cut it to 6-5 at 16:39 when the puck deflected off him as set a screen in front of Dostal with Oettinger pulled for the extra attacker.

Mason McTavish then scored into the empty net at 18:07 for the 7-5 final.

Latest News

McKenna says Penn State games vs. Michigan State this weekend will be ‘heavyweight battle’

2026 NHL Draft notebook: Belchetz credits sister for development into top prospect

CHL notebook: Top defensemen this season

Walker, Blake each has 2 points, Hurricanes edge Wild

Crosby scores twice on power play, Penguins recover for win against Capitals

Devils tie it late in 3rd, edge Canadiens in OT

Hofer makes 28 saves, Blues shut out Sabres

Bruins edge Senators on Zacha's late goal in OT

Cates' go-ahead goal propels Flyers past Predators

Dunne siblings support each other before USA-Canada women's 'Rivalry Series'

PWHL unveils team names for Seattle, Vancouver

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition registration open now to all Florida college students

Kane practices with Red Wings, ‘itching’ to return, resume chase of Olympic roster spot

NCAA notebook: Wiebusch of Penn State among top undrafted free agents to watch this season

NHL Status Report: Miller back for Hurricanes against Wild

NHL EDGE stats behind Ovechkin reaching 900 career goals