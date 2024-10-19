MacKinnon, Avalanche recover late in OT against Ducks for 1st win

MacKinnon skated in from the neutral zone and beat Anaheim goalie Lukas Dostal on a wrist shot from the slot. The goal came after Troy Terry tied it with 13 seconds left in the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle and Dostal pulled for the extra skater.

Ross Colton scored twice in the third period, Casey Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen had three assists for the Avalanche (1-4-0), who avoided losing their fifth straight game to begin the season. Alexandar Georgiev made 16 saves.

Leo Carlsson and Ryan Strome also scored, and Dostal made 45 saves for the Ducks (2-1-1).

Anaheim was outshot 49-19, including 35-11 after two periods.

Carlsson gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 6:05 of the first period when he located a loose puck along Georgiev’s leg pad in the middle of a net-front scrum and knocked it in.

Strome extended it to 2-0 at 19:36 after he buried the rebound of Brian Dumoulin’s initial shot.

Mittelstadt cut it to 2-1 on a breakaway 57 seconds into the second period. Nikolai Kovalenko sprung him with the initial pass in the neutral zone before Mittelstadt finished on a forehand-backhand move over the leg of Dostal.

Colton tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal 35 seconds into the third period. Mittelstadt bumped a pass from the left circle to Colton for a one-timer from between the circles during a 5-on-3 advantage.

Colton’s second goal gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 11:42 when he one-timed Rantanen’s centering pass from behind the net at the edge of the left circle.