Ducks at Avalanche projected lineups

NHL.com
DUCKS (25-21-3) at AVALANCHE (34-5-8)

9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Jack Drury — Gavin Brindley

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Taylor Makar

Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Jack Achan

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: None

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Terry, a forward, is not with the team to start a five-game road trip. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Nichushkin will return after missing a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday because of an upper-body injury sustained in a minor auto accident that morning.

