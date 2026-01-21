Ducks at Avalanche projected lineups

DUCKS (25-21-3) at AVALANCHE (34-5-8)
9 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, ALT
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson -- Jack Drury — Gavin Brindley
Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Taylor Makar
Sam Malinski -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Jack Achan
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: None
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (upper body), Devon Toews (upper body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Terry, a forward, is not with the team to start a five-game road trip. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Nichushkin will return after missing a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Monday because of an upper-body injury sustained in a minor auto accident that morning.