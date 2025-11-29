Ducks at Blackhawks projected lineups

DUCKS (15-8-1) at BLACKHAWKS (10-9-5)
3:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, SNE
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Strome -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov-- Drew Helleson
Petr Mrazek
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ian Moore, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Landon Slaggert
Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)
Status report
Mrazek could start against his former team after Husso made 23 saves in a 5-4 shootout victory against the Kings on Friday. … The Ducks will be without Dostal, a goalie, for 2-3 weeks because of an upper-body injury … Teravainen, a forward, did not practice Saturday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he is questionable to play.