Ducks at Blackhawks projected lineups

DUCKS (15-8-1) at BLACKHAWKS (10-9-5)

3:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13, SNP, SNO, SNE

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Strome -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov-- Drew Helleson

Petr Mrazek

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ian Moore, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Oliver Moore -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Landon Slaggert

Injured: Teuvo Teravainen (undisclosed), Nick Foligno (left hand), Laurent Brossoit (hip)

Status report

Mrazek could start against his former team after Husso made 23 saves in a 5-4 shootout victory against the Kings on Friday. … The Ducks will be without Dostal, a goalie, for 2-3 weeks because of an upper-body injury … Teravainen, a forward, did not practice Saturday. Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said he is questionable to play.

