Ducks at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
DUCKS (21-20-3) at SABRES (23-15-4)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B

Ducks projected lineup

Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ian Moore

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Noah Ostlund -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kesselring rejoied the Sabres at their morning skate, his first time on the ice with them since leaving a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said the plan is to get him involved physically at practice Monday and make a decision midweek on a potential return. … The Sabres recalled Zac Jones from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday, but the defenseman is not expected to play.

