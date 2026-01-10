Ducks at Sabres projected lineups

DUCKS (21-20-3) at SABRES (23-15-4)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B
Ducks projected lineup
Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Ian Moore
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Noah Ostlund -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Zac Jones
Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Kesselring rejoied the Sabres at their morning skate, his first time on the ice with them since leaving a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said the plan is to get him involved physically at practice Monday and make a decision midweek on a potential return. … The Sabres recalled Zac Jones from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday, but the defenseman is not expected to play.