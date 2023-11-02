Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Winnipeg Jets Vegas Golden Knights game preview november 2

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Surprising Ducks, Canadiens discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Also talk struggling Flames, Senators situation with NHL Network analyst Hradek

Troy-Terry

© Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Pleasant surprises, didn't see coming disappointments, and news of the week in the NHL and the hockey world at large were all covered on this week's edition of "NHL @TheRink" podcast, which was recorded Thursday.

E.J. Hradek of the NHL Network joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke for an interview in the middle of the episode, discussing the strong starts for the Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes. He questioned if any are sustainable, but said the Coyotes might have the best chance of being a surprising Stanley Cup Playoff contender because they play in the Central Division, which looks wide open after the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.

Hradek also said the Calgary Flames have been his biggest disappointment to start the season because their turnovers are often and glaring, and they're too much of a perimeter team in the offensive zone. The Flames have lost six games in a row and are 2-7-1 through 10 games.

Rosen, Roarke and Hradek also talked about the news coming out of Ottawa on Wednesday, when Pierre Dorion was relieved of his duties as Ottawa Senators general manager, replaced at least on an interim basis by president of hockey operations Steve Staios.

In the past seven days, the Senators have learned that forward Shane Pinto was suspended for 41 games for activities related to sports wagering and that they would have to forfeit a first-round draft pick in one of the next three NHL drafts for their role in the trade of forward Evgenii Dadonov to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 28, 2021, and the subsequent, invalidated trade of Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks by the Golden Knights on March 21, 2022.

Rosen and Roarke also discussed the conversations being had in the hockey world about the use of cut resistant neck guards in the wake of former NHL defenseman Adam Johnson's death resulting from a skate blade cutting his neck during a professional game in England on Saturday.

They also weighed in on the Senators and where they go from here, the New York Rangers hot start, and Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, whose playing future is unclear after he announced on Wednesday that he would be taking a leave because of an ongoing injury situation with his left hip.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

