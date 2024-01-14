All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

Eiserman (6-0, 197), the top-rated NTDP player in the game, leads the U-18 team with 30 goals, 51 points, seven power-play goals, four game-winning goals, and 143 shots on goal in 29 games. The 17-year-old is committed to Boston University in 2024-25.

"I'm looking forward to participating in the game," Eiserman said. "I think it's a good opportunity for all the players to show their ability the best they can. I think there's a lot of great players in the USHL, so it's obviously not just about one player, but I think it's definitely going to be interesting playing with different guys and in a different-type atmosphere. I hope I can show people what I can do and I know other players are going to do the same."

Boisvert (6-2, 178), who will attend the University of North Dakota in 2024-25, is tied for 10th in the USHL with 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) and tied for first with eight power-play goals in 31 games. Hage (6-0, 190), committed to the University of Michigan next season, also has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) and 96 shots on goal in 28 games.

Bednarik (6-0, 186), committed to Boston University next season, is tied for fourth with the NTDP with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 33 games, and Gridin (6-1, 185), bound for Michigan in 2024-25, is tied for fifth in the USHL with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) and tied for third with seven power-play goals in 31 games.

The top-ranked goalie in the game is NTDP's Nicholas Kempf (6-2, 189) of Team White. Kempf, who is No. 2 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies, is committed to attend the University of Notre Dame in 2024-25. He is 11-4-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 18 games.

The game also will feature NTDP forward James Hagens (5-10, 168), who isn't eligible until the 2025 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old, who was was one of the final cuts from the United States roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, is second for the NTDP with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 30 games. He's committed to Boston College for the 2024-25 season.

A total of 292 players who have played in the All-American Game have been selected in the NHL draft, including 63 taken in the first round. The 2023 game featured five players chosen in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft: forwards Will Smith (No. 4, San Jose Sharks), Ryan Leonard (No. 8, Washington Capitals), Oliver Moore (No. 19, Chicago Blackhawks), Charlie Stramel (No. 21, Minnesota Wild) and Gabe Perreault (No. 23, New York Rangers).

Mike Leone, coach and general manager for Green Bay of the USHL, will coach Team Blue. Jason Kersner, coach of Sioux City (USHL), will coach Team White.

ALL-AMERICAN GAME ROSTERS

TEAM BLUE

GOALIES: Caleb Heil, Sioux Falls (USHL); John Parsons, USA U-18 (NTDP)

DEFENSEMEN: Philippe Blais-Savoie, Tri-City (USHL); Tanner Henricks, Lincoln (USHL); Cole Hutson, USA U-18 (NTDP); Noah Lapointe, USA U-18 (NTDP); Finn McLaughlin, Youngstown (USHL); Luke Osburn, Youngstown (USHL); Will Skahan, USA U-18 (NTDP); John Whipple, USA U-18 (NTDP)

FORWARDS: Kamil Bednarik, USA U-18 (NTDP); Sacha Boisvert, Muskegon (USHL); Austin Burnevik, Madison (USHL); Trevor Connelly, Tri-City (USHL); Cole Eiserman, USA U-18 (NTDP); Ethan Gardula, Sioux City (USHL); Brendan McMorrow, USA U-18 (NTDP); Charlie Pardue, USA U-18 (NTDP); Max Plante, USA U-18 (NTDP); James Reeder, Dubuque (USHL); Mac Swanson, Fargo (USHL); Lucas Van Vliet, USA U-18 (NTDP); * Shane Vansaghi, USA U-18 (NTDP)

TEAM WHITE

GOALIES: Thatcher Bernstein, Dubuque (USHL); Nicholas Kempf, USA U-18 (NTDP)

DEFENSEMEN: Eric Emery, USA U-18 (NTDP); William Felicio, Madison (USHL); Elliott Groenewold, Cedar Rapids (USHL); * Logan Hensler, USA U-18 (NTDP); Adam Kleber, Lincoln (USHL); Sam Laurila, USA U-18 (NTDP); Tory Pitner, Youngstown (USHL); * Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, USA U-18 (NTDP)

FORWARDS: Austin Baker, USA U-18 (NTDP); Joe Connor, Muskegon (USHL); Kristian Epperson, USA U-18 (NTDP); Jake Fisher, Fargo (USHL); Matvei Gridin, Muskegon (USHL); Michael Hage, Chicago (USHL); *James Hagens, USA U-18 (NTDP); Christian Humphreys, USA U-18 (NTDP); John Mustard, Waterloo (USHL); Kaden Shahan, Sioux City (USHL); Teddy Stiga, USA U-18 (NTDP); Brodie Ziemer, USA U-18 (NTDP)

*-2025 NHL Draft eligible