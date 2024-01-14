All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

NTDP forward Eiserman, Tri-City left wing Connolly among 45 players that will skate in event

NTDP Cole Eiserman look

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Six players among the top 30 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters will be among the 45 participating in the 2024 USA Hockey Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, on Monday (4 p.m. ET; NHLN).

The game, which includes 41 players eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28-29, will feature skaters and goalies from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team and the United States Hockey League.

All players were selected by USA Hockey in conjunction with NHL Central Scouting.

"The All-American Game has an impressive list of prospects and NHL personnel are looking forward to another exciting and competitive game," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "The USA Hockey National Team Development program always has a talented roster, and each year the USHL continues to produce a deeper, skilled pool of players which guarantees fans a sneak peek at some future NHL stars."

Trevor Connelly (6-foot-1, 156 pounds), a left wing with Tri-City (USHL), is the top-ranked player participating in the game at No. 5 on Central Scouting's list. He'll be joined in the game by NTDP left wing Cole Eiserman (No. 8), Muskegon (USHL) center Sacha Boisvert (No. 17), Chicago (USHL) center Michael Hage (No. 19), NTDP center Kamil Bednarik (No. 22) and Muskegon right wing Matvei Gridin (No. 30). Connelly, Eiserman, Boisvert and Bednarik will play for Team Blue. Hage and Gridin will play for Team White.

Connelly is fourth in the USHL with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) and has 17 power-play points (four goals, 13 assists) in 25 games.

"Connelly is a prospect that continues to impress scouts as he grows his game with speed, skills and compete," Marr said. "He plays and processes the game at speed, similar to what Patrick Kane and Mitchell Marner displayed in their draft years."

Connelly-up-ice

© Tri-City, USHL

Eiserman (6-0, 197), the top-rated NTDP player in the game, leads the U-18 team with 30 goals, 51 points, seven power-play goals, four game-winning goals, and 143 shots on goal in 29 games. The 17-year-old is committed to Boston University in 2024-25.

"I'm looking forward to participating in the game," Eiserman said. "I think it's a good opportunity for all the players to show their ability the best they can. I think there's a lot of great players in the USHL, so it's obviously not just about one player, but I think it's definitely going to be interesting playing with different guys and in a different-type atmosphere. I hope I can show people what I can do and I know other players are going to do the same."

Boisvert (6-2, 178), who will attend the University of North Dakota in 2024-25, is tied for 10th in the USHL with 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) and tied for first with eight power-play goals in 31 games. Hage (6-0, 190), committed to the University of Michigan next season, also has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) and 96 shots on goal in 28 games.

Bednarik (6-0, 186), committed to Boston University next season, is tied for fourth with the NTDP with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 33 games, and Gridin (6-1, 185), bound for Michigan in 2024-25, is tied for fifth in the USHL with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) and tied for third with seven power-play goals in 31 games.

The top-ranked goalie in the game is NTDP's Nicholas Kempf (6-2, 189) of Team White. Kempf, who is No. 2 on Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American goalies, is committed to attend the University of Notre Dame in 2024-25. He is 11-4-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 18 games.

The game also will feature NTDP forward James Hagens (5-10, 168), who isn't eligible until the 2025 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old, who was was one of the final cuts from the United States roster for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, is second for the NTDP with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 30 games. He's committed to Boston College for the 2024-25 season.

A total of 292 players who have played in the All-American Game have been selected in the NHL draft, including 63 taken in the first round. The 2023 game featured five players chosen in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft: forwards Will Smith (No. 4, San Jose Sharks), Ryan Leonard (No. 8, Washington Capitals), Oliver Moore (No. 19, Chicago Blackhawks), Charlie Stramel (No. 21, Minnesota Wild) and Gabe Perreault (No. 23, New York Rangers).

Mike Leone, coach and general manager for Green Bay of the USHL, will coach Team Blue. Jason Kersner, coach of Sioux City (USHL), will coach Team White.

ALL-AMERICAN GAME ROSTERS

TEAM BLUE

GOALIES: Caleb Heil, Sioux Falls (USHL); John Parsons, USA U-18 (NTDP)

DEFENSEMEN: Philippe Blais-Savoie, Tri-City (USHL); Tanner Henricks, Lincoln (USHL); Cole Hutson, USA U-18 (NTDP); Noah Lapointe, USA U-18 (NTDP); Finn McLaughlin, Youngstown (USHL); Luke Osburn, Youngstown (USHL); Will Skahan, USA U-18 (NTDP); John Whipple, USA U-18 (NTDP)

FORWARDS: Kamil Bednarik, USA U-18 (NTDP); Sacha Boisvert, Muskegon (USHL); Austin Burnevik, Madison (USHL); Trevor Connelly, Tri-City (USHL); Cole Eiserman, USA U-18 (NTDP); Ethan Gardula, Sioux City (USHL); Brendan McMorrow, USA U-18 (NTDP); Charlie Pardue, USA U-18 (NTDP); Max Plante, USA U-18 (NTDP); James Reeder, Dubuque (USHL); Mac Swanson, Fargo (USHL); Lucas Van Vliet, USA U-18 (NTDP); * Shane Vansaghi, USA U-18 (NTDP)

TEAM WHITE

GOALIES: Thatcher Bernstein, Dubuque (USHL); Nicholas Kempf, USA U-18 (NTDP)

DEFENSEMEN: Eric Emery, USA U-18 (NTDP); William Felicio, Madison (USHL); Elliott Groenewold, Cedar Rapids (USHL); * Logan Hensler, USA U-18 (NTDP); Adam Kleber, Lincoln (USHL); Sam Laurila, USA U-18 (NTDP); Tory Pitner, Youngstown (USHL); * Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, USA U-18 (NTDP)

FORWARDS: Austin Baker, USA U-18 (NTDP); Joe Connor, Muskegon (USHL); Kristian Epperson, USA U-18 (NTDP); Jake Fisher, Fargo (USHL); Matvei Gridin, Muskegon (USHL); Michael Hage, Chicago (USHL); *James Hagens, USA U-18 (NTDP); Christian Humphreys, USA U-18 (NTDP); John Mustard, Waterloo (USHL); Kaden Shahan, Sioux City (USHL); Teddy Stiga, USA U-18 (NTDP); Brodie Ziemer, USA U-18 (NTDP)

*-2025 NHL Draft eligible

