2024 Draft: Celebrini tops Central Scouting's midterm rankings

Macklin Celebrini, a freshman forward with Boston University in Hockey East, was a unanimous choice at No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of the top North American skaters eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 17-year-old center is the first of three men's college hockey players among the top four on the list.

Central Scouting revealed its midterm ranking of the top North American skaters and goalies, along with the top International skaters and goalies, on Friday. Center Konsta Helenius of Jukurit of Liiga, the top professional league in Finland, is No. 1 among International skaters.

"The top five players in the 2024 draft class are a very strong group but there was no debate over who was No. 1," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "Celebrini’s an NHL All-Star in the making having displayed his NHL skills and attributes on the world stage, as a 17-year-old with Canada's World Junior Championship team and while leading Boston University and Hockey East in scoring.

"He is playing at an enviable level all on his own and it's truly impressive how he's able to thrive in every environment he plays."

The 2024 draft is scheduled June 28-29. The NHL Draft Lottery to determine the first 16 picks in the draft will be announced at a later date.

Rounding out the top five North American skaters are defenseman Artyom Levshunov of Michigan State University (NCAA), center Cayden Lindstrom of Medicine Hat (Western Hockey League), defenseman Zeev Buium of the University of Denver (NCAA) and left wing Trevor Connelly of Tri-City (United States Hockey League).

"There is a fine line between the next three to four players on the midseason ranking but no one player is in a position to overtake Celebrini as the top prospect," Marr said.

Celebrini (6-foot, 190 pounds) was Canada's youngest player at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and he led his country with eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games and ranked second in face-off winning percentage (51.4; 35-for-68) among Canada forwards with at least 25 face-offs taken. He began the tournament in a fourth-line role but was ultimately promoted to the top line for fifth-place Canada.

"Macklin was honored to make the team but knowing how he's wired, he's very competitive, and wanted to go over there and I think show what type of player he is and what he's capable of," Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo said. "I think he did that, and I think he did a heck of a job. It was a lot of fun for us over here watching him play and we're glad to have him back."

Despite missing two games at World Juniors, Celebrini continues to lead Boston University with 11 goals and 27 points and is 141-for-270 (52.2 percent) on face-offs in 16 games.

"Macklin drove possession and it seemed like every time he was on the ice, he was making things happen (at World Juniors)," Pandolfo said. "As an underage over there, in a very difficult tournament (in Sweden), I thought he played excellent. I think he was disappointed that they didn't get to the medal round, but overall, I think he was happy with the way he played."

Celebrini has five points (two goals, three assists) and 14 shots on goal during a three-game point streak for BU.

Levshunov (6-2, 208) leads all Michigan State defensemen with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 20 games as an 18-year-old freshman. His plus-17 rating leads the Spartans.

Lindstrom (6-3, 210), who is day to day with an upper-body injury, leads Medicine Hat with 27 goals and nine power-play goals and is fourth with 46 points in 32 games.

Buium (6-0, 183) is tied with Arizona State senior Tim Lovell for most points by a defenseman in NCAA Division I men's hockey with 25 (five goals, 20 assists) in 18 games as an 18-year-old freshman. The left-hand shot represented the gold medal-winning United States at the 2024 WJC and had five points (three goals) with a tournament-best plus-11 rating in seven games.

"Levshunov and Buium are having outstanding seasons and already are impact players on their team and league," Marr said. "Lindstrom is that prototype center that drives the play and gets results in all situations."

Connelly (6-1, 156) ranks fourth in USHL scoring with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) and has 17 power-play points (four goals, 13 assists) in 25 games with Tri-City. He'll attend Providence College in 2024-25.

Helenius (5-11, 180) had two points (one goal) in seven games playing a middle-six role for fourth-place Finland at the 2024 WJC. The 17-year-old has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists), three power-play goals and is averaging 17:06 of ice time in 29 games with Jukurit.

"Helenius is highly talented center playing his second pro season with Jukurit," Marr said. "He's deceptively quick, skilled and clever yet plays with the poise of a veteran. While not big in stature, he stands out with his compete and battle game and he continues to trend higher in rankings."

Rounding out the top five International skaters are defenseman Anton Silayev (6-7, 211) of Torpedo of the Kontinental Hockey League; right wing Ivan Demidov (5-11, 181) of SKA St. Petersburg in Russia's minor league; defenseman Adam Jiricek of Plzen in Czechia; and right wing Emil Hemming of TPS of Liiga.

Silayev has 11 points (three goals, eight assists), leads Torpedo with 85 hits and is second among defensemen with 11 takeaways, averaging 15:21 of ice time in 48 games. Demidov has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 18 games.

"Silayev plays an active role with steady ice time in the KHL, and has excellent size, strength and reach assets with his big frame which he utilizes to an advantage when defending," Marr said. "His skating agility and speed are impressive for his size and an asset to his overall game.

"Demidov is a slight winger who is one of the most naturally skilled players in this draft class. He's an elite skater with elusive speed and quickness, has a high hockey IQ with the puck and is capable of controlling play and generating scoring chances every time he's on the ice."

Jiricek, the brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek, will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a right knee injury playing for Czechia against Slovakia in the first preliminary-round match of the 2024 WJC on Dec. 26. The 17-year-old had one assist in 19 games with Plzen in Czechia's top men's league.

"Playing a more significant role in his second year with Plzen, Jiricek brings solid size and strength as a defender with a strong two-way game," Marr said. "Defensively he plays a tight, effective game and has a quick read-react offensive game to move the puck or join the play."

The No. 1 North American goalie is Carter George (6-1, 188) of Owen Sound (Ontario Hockey League). He's 13-13-2 with a 3.11 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 32 games. The OHL rookie has faced the most shots (1,049) and made the most saves (957) in the league.

The No. 1 International goalie is Kim Saarinen (6-4, 176) of HPK in Finland's under-20 junior league. The 17-year-old is 10-4-0 with a 2.40 GAA, .916 save percentage and two shutouts in 18 games.