Ovechkin reaches another milestone with 1,000th overall goal for Capitals

It was only the second power-play goal Ovechkin has scored on a one-timer from the left circle this season. His first came in a 3-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Jan. 11.
“It was cool,” Capitals rookie center Justin Sourdif said. “Obviously, a thousand career goals is amazing. … We're all happy for him. We just wish we could have gotten the win with it and make it a little bit better I guess in the dressing room after.”
The celebration was subdued compared to some of Ovechkin’s other milestone goals, but it was still a special moment for those on the ice with him.
“Ever since I was a kid watching the NHL, he was one of my idols, and I don't take a day for granted playing with him,” Capitals forward Connor McMichael said. “Every milestone that goes by, it seems like they just get cooler and cooler.”
Ovechkin would have preferred to reach this milestone in a victory, but Brock Nelson scored 1:22 into overtime to give the Avalanche the win. The Capitals (35-27-9) had to settle for one point in the standings, which left them five behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining.
Washington hits the road for its next three games, beginning against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT).
“Obviously, it (stinks) that we lost, but right now every point we’ll take it,” Ovechkin said. “We played one of the best teams in the League and you can see that we fight and it was a tight game.”