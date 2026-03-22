Ovechkin reaches another milestone with 1,000th overall goal for Capitals

Ovechkin surpassed Gretzky for the most regular-season goals in NHL history when he scored his 895th goal on April 6 of last season against the New York Islanders. He still has some work to do to eclipse Gretzky’s total of 1,016 -- 894 in the regular season and 122 in the playoffs (which remains the NHL postseason record).

“It's just another accolade for him in his just incredible career to get 1,000 goals and do it on home ice and do it in the way (he does).” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I always like the way things are done, (such as against) the Islanders, how he scored there in the celebration, that iconic moment. And this obviously is not on that stage, but on the power play, it’s a huge goal to tie the game late in the third period.”

Ovechkin also holds the NHL record for power-play goals with 330, but he had scored only four power-play goals this season and none of them had come on home ice. This time, though, he took a pass from Dylan Strome at the point and struck his one-timer cleanly to send the puck screaming into the net past goalie Mackenzie Blackwood’s blocker for his 26th goal of the season.

Strome also assisted on Ovechkin’s 895th goal. Rookie defenseman Cole Hutson, who was playing in just his third game after signing with Washington a week earlier, got the secondary assist for his first NHL assist.

“I think ‘Huts’ was in the corner and ‘Stromer’ take his spot, and he make a nice play too on top and (he) find me out there,’” Ovechkin said.