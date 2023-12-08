Ovechkin gets 1,500th NHL point for Capitals

Forward has assist against Stars, becomes 16th to reach milestone

ovi_120723

© Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin became the 16th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 points when the Washington Capitals forward had an assist against the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Ovechkin has 827 goals and 673 assists in 1,370 regular-season games over 19 NHL seasons, all with the Capitals, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. The 38-year-old is second in NHL history in goals, 67 behind Wayne Gretzky's record of 894.

Ovechkin got his 1,500th point with a secondary assist on Dylan Strome’s goal at 9:08 of the third period, his second of the game to give the Capitals a 4-3 lead. Ovechkin reached 1,499 with two assists in a 5-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 30.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 23 games this season.

Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (1,529) are the only active players with at least 1,500 NHL points. Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (1,250) is the only other active player with more than 1,200 points.

DAL@WSH: Ovechkin gets 1,500th point with Strome goal

Latest News

Columbus Blue Jackets New York Islanders game recap December 7

Barzal has 4 points, Islanders defeat Blue Jackets
San Jose Sharks Detroit Red Wings game recap December 7

Sharks rally from down 4, top Red Wings in OT to spoil Kane debut
John Klingberg injury status hip surgery

Klingberg to have hip surgery, out for season for Maple Leafs
Los Angeles Kings Montreal Canadiens game recap December 7

Kings shut out Canadiens, set NHL record with 11-0-0 road start
Buffalo Sabres Boston Bruins game recap December 7

Levi makes 30 saves in return, Sabres defeat Bruins to end 4-game skid
Toronto Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators game recap December 7

Woll makes 29 saves, injured in Maple Leafs win against Senators
Connor Bedard up for teaching Travis Kelce how to play hockey

Bedard ready to hit ice with Kelce, happy to have NFL star as Blackhawks fan
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 7

NHL Buzz: Makar back for Avalanche against Jets
Matt Duchene celebrates 1000 NHL games

Duchene celebrates 1,000th NHL game with family, Stars teammates
Coyotes' Clayton Keller on The Chirp podcast

Keller discusses Coyotes’ win streak on ‘The Chirp’ podcast
retired goalie Tuukka Rask skates with Boston wont be EBUG

Rask skates with Bruins, doesn't serve as EBUG with Swayman ill
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Connor Bedard Leo Carlsson meet for first time in NHL

Bedard, Carlsson to meet in matchup of top 2 picks in 2023 Draft
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Patrick Kane ready for Detroit Red Wings debut

Kane ready for Red Wings debut against Sharks
NHL betting odds for December 7 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 7