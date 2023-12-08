Ovechkin gets 1,500th NHL point for Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin became the 16th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 points when the Washington Capitals forward had an assist against the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Ovechkin has 827 goals and 673 assists in 1,370 regular-season games over 19 NHL seasons, all with the Capitals, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. The 38-year-old is second in NHL history in goals, 67 behind Wayne Gretzky's record of 894.

Ovechkin got his 1,500th point with a secondary assist on Dylan Strome’s goal at 9:08 of the third period, his second of the game to give the Capitals a 4-3 lead. Ovechkin reached 1,499 with two assists in a 5-4 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 30.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 23 games this season.

Ovechkin and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (1,529) are the only active players with at least 1,500 NHL points. Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (1,250) is the only other active player with more than 1,200 points.