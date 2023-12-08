Hintz scores twice, Stars rally to defeat Capitals in shootout

Strome has 2 goals, Ovechkin gets assist for 1,500th NHL point for Washington

Recap: Dallas Stars @ Washington Capitals 12.7.23

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had an assist for his 1,500th NHL point in the Washington Capitals' 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Ovechkin recorded the secondary assist on Dylan Strome’s goal at 9:08 of the third period to give him 827 goals and 673 assists in 1,370 games and become the 16th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 points.

Jason Robertson scored the only goal in the shootout for Dallas.

Roope Hintz scored twice, and Robertson had two assists for the Stars (15-7-3), who had lost three of four. Matt Duchene had an assist in his 1,000th NHL game, and Scott Wedgewood made 23 saves.

Strome had two goals and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in his 700th NHL game, and Aliaksei Protas had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (12-8-3), who have lost three straight. Charlie Lindgren made 34 saves.

Strome gave Washington a 4-3 lead at 9:08 of the third period with his second goal after receiving a drop pass from Anthony Mantha and beating Wedgewood with a wrist shot.

Hintz tied it 4-4 at 13:47, scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle.

Protas gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 7:11 of the first period. After Wedgewood misplayed the puck behind his net, Protas got to it and his centering pass appeared to deflect in off Stars forward Evgenii Dadonov.

Tyler Seguin tied it 1-1 at 15:38 when he scored on a one-timer below the left circle off a pass from Sam Steel above right circle.

Strome put Washington ahead 2-1 at 4:31 of the second period, getting to a loose puck and beating Wedgewood with a wrist shot from the slot.

Kuznetsov made it 3-1 at 7:14, receiving a pass from Matthew Phillips and scoring on a breakaway.

Mason Marchment cut it to 3-2 at 14:19, scoring from the right circle off a pass from Duchene on a 2-on-1 rush. It was his fifth goal over the past five games.

Hintz tied it 3-3 at 1:51 of the third period on a power play after Robertson’s shot from the point deflected off Hintz’s skate and past Lindgren.

