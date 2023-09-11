Latest News

Hughes named Canucks captain, replaces Horvat

23-year-old 1st defenseman to hold position for Vancouver since 1990-91

Quinn Hughes VAN named captain

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom NHL

Quinn Hughes was named captain of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The 23-year-old is the 15th captain and third defenseman to hold the title in Canucks history. Kevin McCarthy was full-time captain from 1979-82 and Doug Lidster was part of a three-player rotation with Trevor Linden and Dan Quinn in 1990-91.

"It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks," Hughes said in a statement. "When I came here five years ago, I knew what I was walking in to having grown up in Toronto; just a crazy hockey market and a passionate fan base. It has been a pleasure and treat to play for this franchise and to be the captain is something that is incredibly special and something that I couldn’t ever imagine would happen."

Hughes replaces Bo Horvat, who was captain for four seasons before he was traded to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30 for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has 241 points (26 goals, 215 assists) in 283 NHL games, including single-season Canucks records of 76 points and 69 assists in 78 games last season while he was an alternate.

"Quinn is such a competitor, workhorse and offseason rink rat," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "There are lot of ways to lead, and Quinn does it by example and by always giving his teammates, coaches and organization the upmost respect. When he does address the locker room, it is very powerful and his growth and maturation in just the short time, I have been here is very impressive. Quinn isn't afraid to get uncomfortable and voice his thoughts during both good and bad times, which says a lot about his character and desire to win."

NHL Tonight talks about Quinn Hughes' impact

Hughes, the older brother of New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and defenseman Luke Hughes, will enter the third season of a six-year contract he signed Oct. 3, 2021. 

"I had great mentors in (Brandon) Tanev, Luke Schenn and (Jacob) Markstrom, and currently I am still learning from [J.T. Miller] and [Tyler Myers]," Hughes said. "Even guys who are around my age, Brock (Boeser), Elias (Petterson) and (Thatcher) Demko. I am always learning from those guys and taking things from what they do to try and incorporate that into how I lead, and hopefully I do the same for them. 

"We just have to keep pushing each other. Everyone has something to prove this year, we just have to remember that fact through training camp to stay hungry and we need to be ready to go."

The Canucks were 38-37-7 last season, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season and seventh time in the past eight. They were 20-12-4 after Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as coach Jan. 22.

Hughes is the only defenseman from the 2022-23 opening night lineup to return this season (Myers missed the game with an injury). The Canucks bought out the final four seasons of Oliver Ekman-Larsson's eight-year contract June 16 and signed free agents Carson Soucy and Ian Cole.

"We informed our core leadership group that Quinn was going to be the captain," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "Not only was everybody enthusiastic and supportive of the decision, but they were also extremely happy for Quinn. He is very well liked and respected inside our dressing room, and we know he will continue to grow and develop his leadership skills in the years to come."

Nine NHL teams are without a captain: the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets. Patrice Bergeron, the Bruins captain for the past three seasons, retired from the NHL on July 25. Jonathan Toews, who was the Blackhawks captain since 2008-09, was told by the team that he would not be re-signed after the 2022-23 season.