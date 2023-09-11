Hughes named Canucks captain, replaces Horvat

Quinn Hughes was named captain of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The 23-year-old is the 15th captain and third defenseman to hold the title in Canucks history. Kevin McCarthy was full-time captain from 1979-82 and Doug Lidster was part of a three-player rotation with Trevor Linden and Dan Quinn in 1990-91.

"It means a great deal to me to be named captain of the Canucks," Hughes said in a statement. "When I came here five years ago, I knew what I was walking in to having grown up in Toronto; just a crazy hockey market and a passionate fan base. It has been a pleasure and treat to play for this franchise and to be the captain is something that is incredibly special and something that I couldn’t ever imagine would happen."

Hughes replaces Bo Horvat, who was captain for four seasons before he was traded to the New York Islanders on Jan. 30 for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The No. 7 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft has 241 points (26 goals, 215 assists) in 283 NHL games, including single-season Canucks records of 76 points and 69 assists in 78 games last season while he was an alternate.

"Quinn is such a competitor, workhorse and offseason rink rat," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. "There are lot of ways to lead, and Quinn does it by example and by always giving his teammates, coaches and organization the upmost respect. When he does address the locker room, it is very powerful and his growth and maturation in just the short time, I have been here is very impressive. Quinn isn't afraid to get uncomfortable and voice his thoughts during both good and bad times, which says a lot about his character and desire to win."