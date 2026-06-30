Murphy on Oilers development camp invite: 'You don’t decline something like this'

Murphy recently completed a standout collegiate career with the University of Minnesota, leading the Golden Gophers with 66 points (40 goals, 26 assists) in 31 games as a graduate student this past season.

One of those 26 assists went viral following a 4-3 win against rival Minnesota State on Jan. 10. Late in the first period of that win, Murphy flipped the puck up on a rush and then batted it through the legs of a defender before sliding it across the slot to Anabella Fanale for a one-timer.

The following month, Murphy won the gold medal at the 2026 Milan Olympics with Team USA, who defeated rival Canada 2-1 in overtime in the gold-medal game.

Then, on June 17, she was selected by Seattle with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft.

Now, she is holding her own with NHL prospects at Oilers development camp.

“Learning from these guys has been one of the coolest things,” Murphy said. “You don’t often get to skate with guys who are above you, and you’re skating with one of the best organizations in the NHL. You have one of the best coaching staffs and behind the scenes staff that are willing to help us in any way they can.

“Obviously, going out to Seattle, it’s a big organization, too, and I’m super pumped for that, and here they’re also just helping us get settled in with what it’s like to be a professional.”

Murphy added that she was surprised to receive an invite to attend the annual summer camp. It’s the first time Edmonton has invited women's hockey players to participate.

Her talent, combined with her longtime relationship with Bowman, facilitated the offer.

“I grew up with his boys playing at Chicago Mission. I also know (Oilers defenseman prospect) Paul Fischer a little bit out of there,” Murphy said. “I grew up with Will (Bowman), and I’ve just kind of grown that relationship with their family, and now I get to skate with his youngest daughter Graycen, who is like a little sister to me.

“We skate a bunch in the summer, and she’s someone who I’ve gotten to know a lot, and getting to know Stan, too, a lot about him and what he’s doing, it’s been a blast. They’re great people.”