Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2024-25 season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Jarry sent back to Pittsburgh
Kuemper activated off injured reserve by Kings; Barkov could return for Panthers on Saturday
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry was sent back to Pittsburgh ahead of the Penguins game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SN-PIT).
The goalie traveled on Wednesday and will work with director of goaltending Jon Elkin until the Penguins conclude a four-game road trip in Western Canada on Saturday.
“It’s just part of the process that we’ve put in place here over the next little while to try to get Tristan to his very best,” coach Mike Sullivan said.
The Penguins brought three goalies -- Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist -- on the trip. However, Jarry traveling back alone was planned since the trip began, Sullivan said.
“He’s a high-quality goaltender. He’s a high-quality person,” Sullivan said. “This guy has been an important part of our organization for a number of years now. He’s played a lot of solid goaltending for us. The first couple of starts that he’s had haven’t been his best. I’m probably stating the obvious.”
Jarry has made three starts this season, going 1-1-0 with a 5.47 goals-against average and .836 save percentage. He has not played since being pulled after allowing three goals on five shots in a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 16.
Nedeljkovic has started the first two games of the road trip after returning from a lower-body injury he sustained during the preseason. He made 31 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, and 22 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
Blomqvist, a 22-year-old rookie, was the backup in both games. He is 2-2-0 with a 3.16 GAA and .908 save percentage in four games (three starts). -- Wes Crosby
Los Angeles Kings
Darcy Kuemper was activated off injured reserve on Thursday after missing four games with a lower-body injury.
Kuemper has not played since he allowed eight goals on 41 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 14. He is 1-0-2 with a 3.59 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in three starts this season, his first with the Kings after being acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 19.
David Rittich, however, was the first goalie off the ice and started for the Kings in their home opener against the San Jose Sharks. -- Dan Greenspan
Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov could return for the Panthers at the New York Islanders on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN).
Barkov has missed seven games since slamming into the end boards with his skates after sliding in an attempt to stop an empty-net goal with 1:10 remaining in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 10.
"He's good. He's out there going pretty hard at it today," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "There is a chance he can play Saturday. I think right now, more likely he'll [return] Monday (at the Buffalo Sabres), but if he comes off today and he feels good then we're pretty confident that it will be Monday."
Barkov, who has one assist in two games this season, tied for the Panthers lead in points (22) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season to help them win the Cup.
Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson is expected to make his season debut against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (10 p.m., SCRIPPS, NBCSCA).
"He's very close. We anticipate he'll dress for Saturday," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said on Thursday. "We'll have a better update tomorrow, but that's the plan."
Karlsson has missed the first seven games for Vegas with an undisclosed injury. He played in 70 games last season, getting 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists).
Cassidy said he was unsure which line Karlsson would play on but that he skated in rotation with Cole Schwindt, Brendan Brisson, and Alexander Holtz.
"I won't get that far ahead," Cassidy said. "We'll see where he lands." -- Paul Delos Santos
Montreal Canadiens
Juraj Slafkovsky will be out one week for the Canadiens because of an upper-body injury.
The 20-year-old forward did not play in a 7-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. He was questionable to play at the New York Islanders on Saturday after leaving practice the day before with a shoulder injury, but he was in the lineup and had two assists in the 4-3 shootout loss.
Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has six points (one goal, five assists) in six games this season.
Kirby Dach took Slafkovsky's place on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield and had an assist on Tuesday.
"Obviously, it’s not great news seeing 'Slaf' out of the lineup," forward Josh Anderson said before the Rangers loss. "I feel like he's grown a lot as a player and now it’s the next man up and we're going to have to bring energy tonight and go from there."
Defenseman Justin Barron did not practice Wednesday because of an upper-body injury and is day to day. -- Sean Farrell
San Jose Sharks
Macklin Celebrini will be out at least two more weeks, general manager Mike Grier said Monday.
The No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft has been on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury he sustained in his NHL debut on Oct. 10, when he had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues.
"He's week to week, but I would say we'll [probably] give you another update in two weeks," Grier said.
Celebrini has yet to return to practice, but Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Sunday the rookie center has resumed skating.
"Injuries happen, right?" Grier said. "He's going to miss some games here to start, but I think he's getting his skill work done off the ice. He's doing his gym work. I don't think it's going to hinder any of his development.
“It's definitely been helpful for him to spend some more time in the gym, to keep building up his body to get used to the rigors of the League. When he gets back, he's going to be going against teams' top pair 'D' most nights." -- Max Miller