NHL Buzz: Jarry sent back to Pittsburgh 

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry was sent back to Pittsburgh ahead of the Penguins game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SN-PIT).

The goalie traveled on Wednesday and will work with director of goaltending Jon Elkin until the Penguins conclude a four-game road trip in Western Canada on Saturday.

“It’s just part of the process that we’ve put in place here over the next little while to try to get Tristan to his very best,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

The Penguins brought three goalies -- Jarry, Alex Nedeljkovic and Joel Blomqvist -- on the trip. However, Jarry traveling back alone was planned since the trip began, Sullivan said.

“He’s a high-quality goaltender. He’s a high-quality person,” Sullivan said. “This guy has been an important part of our organization for a number of years now. He’s played a lot of solid goaltending for us. The first couple of starts that he’s had haven’t been his best. I’m probably stating the obvious.”

Jarry has made three starts this season, going 1-1-0 with a 5.47 goals-against average and .836 save percentage. He has not played since being pulled after allowing three goals on five shots in a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 16.

Nedeljkovic has started the first two games of the road trip after returning from a lower-body injury he sustained during the preseason. He made 31 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, and 22 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Blomqvist, a 22-year-old rookie, was the backup in both games. He is 2-2-0 with a 3.16 GAA and .908 save percentage in four games (three starts). -- Wes Crosby