Nylander has 3 points, Maple Leafs cruise past Lightning

Auston Matthews scored to extend his goal streak to three games, and Mitch Marner had two assists for the Maple Leafs (4-2-0), who have won four of their past five games. Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves in his fourth straight start.

Nicholas Paul and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (3-2-0), who have lost two straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy was pulled midway through the second period after allowing four goals on 14 shots. Jonas Johansson made 14 saves in relief.

Nylander gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 3:57 of the first period, burying a one-timer from the left hash marks off a pass from Max Domi.

Paul tied it 1-1 at 15:57. His shot on a breakaway was stopped by Stolarz, but the rebound was knocked in by Simon Benoit, who also slid into the net after trying to chase down Paul.

Matthews put the Maple Leafs back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 1:56 of the second period. He jammed in a rebound in the crease after Marner's initial shot dropped between Vasilevskiy’s pads.

Nylander made it 3-1 at 7:33 when he elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 with Domi and beat Vasilevskiy five-hole.

Max Pacioretty, who had been a healthy scratch the previous two games, extended the lead to 4-1 at 9:31 with a one-timer short side from above the left circle.

Vasilevskiy was pulled following the goal.

The Lightning had a 5-on-3 power play for two minutes beginning at 10:02, but they were unable to score despite generating seven shots on goal. Stolarz's best save during the penaly kill came at 11:22, when he sprawled to clear a shot from Jake Guentzel off the goal line with his glove.

Matthew Knies then pushed it to 5-1 at 14:02 of the second, shooting five-hole on a breakaway after a turnover by Mitchell Chaffee.

Point cut it to 5-2 at 14:53 of the third period, scoring a power-play goal from the slot off a pass from Nikita Kucherov, who faked a one-timer before making the play.