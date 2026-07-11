3ICE returns for 4th season with 'almost all offense'

The fast-paced league has a few tweaks this season, the most significant being the length of the tournament, where the games are being played and how they are broadcast.
3ICE moves to the Midwest after playing over five weeks last season in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Baptist Health IcePlex, the practice facility of the Florida Panthers.
“Xtream is a really great state-of-the-art arena that just looks great on television,” 3ICE founder and CEO E.J. Johnston said. “It's a great building, it’s the right size and it's fully wired.”
The games will be taped and delivered to air in five three-hour episodes that will appear on NHL Network, NHL YouTube, FanDuel Sports Network, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Game+ and DAZN in Canada along with regional sports networks like Altitude, NESN, MSG, Sportsnet Pittsburgh and others.
“We're in about 70-75 million households in the U.S., another 10 to 15 million in Canada,” said Johnston, a reality TV producer and son of former NHL goalie and executive Eddie Johnston. “We're really excited about this.”
Episode 1 is scheduled for delivery by July 24, Episode 2 by July 31, Episode 3 by Aug. 7, Episode 4 by Aug. 14 and Episode 5 by Aug. 21.