3ICE returns for 4th season with 'almost all offense'

From Tuesday through Thursday, the teams will compete for the Patrick Cup, named for 3ICE commissioner Craig Patrick, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001 in the Builders category, and for some $700,000 in prize money.

Among the teams' coaches are several NHL legends: Fuhr, 3ICE Chicago; Ray Bourque, 3ICE Boston; Pierre Turgeon, 3ICE Buffalo; Guy Carbonneau, 3ICE Iowa; Larry Murphy, 3ICE Minnesota; Ken Daneyko, 3ICE New York/New Jersey; John LeClair, 3ICE Philadelphia; and Joe Mullen, 3ICE Pittsburgh.

“This will be my second year coaching,” said Daneyko, who played 1,283 NHL games and won the Stanley Cup three times (1995, 2000, 2003) with the New Jersey Devils. “When I first got involved, it had a lot to do with the guys that were coaching and getting to hang out with them. But we’re all competitive like crazy, and to be behind the bench with (players), that just got my juices flowing more than I anticipated.”