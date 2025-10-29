Marchand, Harley projected to make 2026 Canada Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Panthers forward, Stars defenseman among those expected to represent nation in Milano Cortina

canada-projected-roster
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin 100 days from today, with Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 6.

The men's ice hockey tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

This is the first time NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics since Sochi in 2014.

In the Olympics, each team carries 25 players -- traditionally 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies.

NHL.com is predicting the Olympic rosters, which will be officially named around Jan. 1.

Today, staff writers Derek Van Diest and Mike Zeisberger reveal their combined picks for Team Canada.

Here is the Team Canada projected roster -- in alphabetical order -- with an asterisk for the players who were named to the preliminary rosters June 16:

FORWARDS (14)

Sam Bennett Florida Panthers
Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins*
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche*
Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers
Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers*
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning*
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers*
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals

There will be an abundance of offensive talent up front for Canada, led by McDavid and MacKinnon, two of the fastest and most dynamic players in the world. Scoring should not be an issue with Crosby, Reinhart, Marner and Scheifele also in the mix. The forward roster is similar to the one that won the 4 Nations Face-Off for Canada, with a few exceptions. Based on their starts to the 2025-26 season, Scheifele, Suzuki and Wilson have played their way on the roster. If they can maintain their production through the first half, it will be difficult not to add them. Wilson also brings a physical element, which would have been welcomed in two epic battles against the United States at 4 Nations. Marchand, at 37, demonstrated he is still capable of playing at the highest level, helping the Panthers to their second straight Stanley Cup championship last season and maintaining that standard at the start of this season. The one notable exception on the list is Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, which indicates how talented Canada's forward group will be and how tough it is to secure a spot on the team. -- Van Diest

PIT@FLA: Marchand scores his second goal of game in 3rd period

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
Thomas Harley, Dallas Stars
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche*
Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Colton Parayko, St. Louis Blues
Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers
Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights
Devon Toews, Colorado Avalanche

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it." That's a very telling and accurate credo when it comes to Canada's defense, even if the phrase is not completely grammatically correct. As such, when you look at this list, notice that every one of these defensemen played for the championship team at 4 Nations. The Makar-Toews and Morrissey-Parayko pairings arguably were Canada's best, while Doughty brings leadership and experience to the ice and the dressing room, a valuable element especially after Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights was ruled out with a hip injury. Theodore started 4 Nations as Doughty's partner but sustained an upper-body injury in a tournament-opening 4-3 overtime win against Sweden. Harley and Sanheim stepped in for Theodore and Morrissey missed two games because of illness. The most debatable omission here could be Evan Bouchard of the Oilers and his signature Bouch Bomb slap shot from the point. Truth be told, he had a rough start to the season, when defensive deficiencies were magnified. -- Zeisberger

DAL@COL: Harley unloads on one from distance and finds the back of the net

GOALIES (3)

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues
Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals

Canada put its trust in Binnington at 4 Nations, and it paid off with an outstanding performance in the final against the United States. Binnington, Hill and Sam Montembeault (Montreal Canadiens) were the three goalies invited to Hockey Canada's 2025 National Teams Orientation Camp in Calgary from Aug. 26-28, but Thompson's play early on could earn him a spot on the roster. If Thompson can maintain that level through the first half of the season, it would be difficult to justify him not being one of Canada's three goalies, particularly considering Montembeault is off to a slow start in Montreal. -- Van Diest

Related Content

Kane, Q. Hughes projected to make 2026 U.S. Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Bratt, Karlsson projected to make 2026 Sweden Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Granlund, Maccelli, Armia projected to make 2026 Finland Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Harley signs 8-year, $84.7 million contract with Stars

Harley stepping up for Stars, eyes spot on Canada Olympic team

Latest News

Bratt, Karlsson projected to make 2026 Sweden Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

U.S. says ‘it’s our time’ to win Olympic gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026

Kane, Q. Hughes projected to make 2026 U.S. Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Granlund, Maccelli, Armia projected to make 2026 Finland Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

Tkachuk brothers’ health, Canada goalies among 10 Olympic storylines to watch

Bedard 'would do anything to be on' 2026 Canada Olympic team

Excitement over Mammoth, Blackhawks, Sharks discussed on 'NHL@TheRink' podcast

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

'NHL Frozen Frenzy' magical night in front of, behind cameras

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs visit Blue Jackets in lone game on schedule

Cooley signs 8-year, $80 million contract with Mammoth

NHL aims to help Sports Mentoring Program delegate advance women's sports in Kosovo

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Clarke scores in 3rd, Kings hold off comeback from Sharks

Canadiens recover in OT against Kraken after blowing 3-goal lead in 3rd

Quick makes 23 saves, Rangers blank Canucks in Miller's return to Vancouver