Marchand, Harley projected to make 2026 Canada Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

FORWARDS (14)
Sam Bennett Florida Panthers
Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning
Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins*
Brandon Hagel, Tampa Bay Lightning
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche*
Brad Marchand, Florida Panthers
Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers*
Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning*
Sam Reinhart, Florida Panthers*
Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg Jets
Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights
Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens
Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals
There will be an abundance of offensive talent up front for Canada, led by McDavid and MacKinnon, two of the fastest and most dynamic players in the world. Scoring should not be an issue with Crosby, Reinhart, Marner and Scheifele also in the mix. The forward roster is similar to the one that won the 4 Nations Face-Off for Canada, with a few exceptions. Based on their starts to the 2025-26 season, Scheifele, Suzuki and Wilson have played their way on the roster. If they can maintain their production through the first half, it will be difficult not to add them. Wilson also brings a physical element, which would have been welcomed in two epic battles against the United States at 4 Nations. Marchand, at 37, demonstrated he is still capable of playing at the highest level, helping the Panthers to their second straight Stanley Cup championship last season and maintaining that standard at the start of this season. The one notable exception on the list is Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, which indicates how talented Canada's forward group will be and how tough it is to secure a spot on the team. -- Van Diest