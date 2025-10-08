NHL Opening Night rosters: By the Numbers

The 2025-26 NHL season began Tuesday, and when it did the Opening Night rosters for all 32 teams featured players from all sorts of age groups and backgrounds. Here is a look at the Opening Night rosters provided by NHLStats.

726 – Players on official opening-day rosters.

304 – Canadian players, the most of any country (41.9 percent of 726).

232 – Players born in the 2000s (up from 169 last year), nearly one-third of the League (each team

carries at least two).

195 – American players (26.9 percent of 726); the most American nationals to play in season openers in one campaign is 178, achieved in 2023-24.

91– Percentage of players whose nationality is one of the 12 countries that will participate in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (Canada, 304; Czechia, 19; Denmark, 4; Finland, 39; France, 1; Germany, 6; Italy, 0; Latvia, 6; Slovakia, 5; Sweden, 72; Switzerland, 10; United States; 195).

91 – Undrafted players (12.5 percent of 726).

56 – Players born on or since Oct. 8, 2003, when the oldest active player, Brent Burns (COL), made his NHL debut. Of those, 17 have only lived in a world that included Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby as NHLers (born on or since Oct. 5, 2005) - including Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (DET) who was born the day Ovechkin and Crosby debuted.

48 – Jersey number of 2025 No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer (NYI), the youngest player on an opening day roster. Schaefer will be 18 years, 34 days when the Islanders play their season opener Thursday. If he plays Thursday, Schaefer will: become the youngest defenseman selected No. 1 in the NHL Draft to debut, the second-youngest No. 1 pick at any position to debut (Nathan MacKinnon: 18 years, 31 days on Oct. 2, 2013) and the second-youngest defenseman in the past 70 years to debut (Chris Joseph: 18 years, 28 days on Oct. 8, 1987, with the Penguins).