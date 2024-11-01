2025 NHL Draft notebook: Potter already impressing as Arizona State freshman

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of Arizona State forward Cullen Potter.

Cullen Potter knew the transition to college hockey wasn't going to be easy, but the fact the freshman forward is already considered the finest recruit in the history of Arizona State University is a testament to his work ethic and will to win.

"I think just from a raw ability and skill set, he's the best player that's ever played here and it's probably not even close," Arizona State coach Greg Powers said.

Questions swirled about Potter and his decision to become the first forward in the history of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program to attend college right out of his Under-17 season, skipping his U-18 year. The only two previous players to do that were defensemen Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights), each chosen in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

"I mean, my whole life, I've been playing up against bigger, stronger, faster guys," the 17-year-old said, "so I kind of know how it is and I think I just felt like I was ready for the next step. I had the opportunity to take it and I knew my draft year was coming up.

"I think it was a good decision. I think my play has kind of like spoke for that, so I try not to think about what the haters are saying. I guess you could say I just focus on what I can do better."

Potter (5-foot-10, 172 pounds) is tied for sixth in team scoring with four points (two goals, two assists) and is second with 28 shots on goal through eight games for Arizona State (3-4-1). He's an A rated skater and projected first-round selection on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.