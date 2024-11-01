2025 NHL Draft notebook: Potter already impressing as Arizona State freshman

17-year-old forward quickly regarded as 'the best player that's ever played here'

Potter ready

© Sun Devil Athletics

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in June at a site to be determined. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile of Arizona State forward Cullen Potter.

Cullen Potter knew the transition to college hockey wasn't going to be easy, but the fact the freshman forward is already considered the finest recruit in the history of Arizona State University is a testament to his work ethic and will to win.

"I think just from a raw ability and skill set, he's the best player that's ever played here and it's probably not even close," Arizona State coach Greg Powers said.

Questions swirled about Potter and his decision to become the first forward in the history of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program to attend college right out of his Under-17 season, skipping his U-18 year. The only two previous players to do that were defensemen Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Noah Hanifin (Vegas Golden Knights), each chosen in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

"I mean, my whole life, I've been playing up against bigger, stronger, faster guys," the 17-year-old said, "so I kind of know how it is and I think I just felt like I was ready for the next step. I had the opportunity to take it and I knew my draft year was coming up.

"I think it was a good decision. I think my play has kind of like spoke for that, so I try not to think about what the haters are saying. I guess you could say I just focus on what I can do better."

Potter (5-foot-10, 172 pounds) is tied for sixth in team scoring with four points (two goals, two assists) and is second with 28 shots on goal through eight games for Arizona State (3-4-1). He's an A rated skater and projected first-round selection on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.

"He's an elite skater; potentially one of the best skaters, if not the best, in the draft," NHL Central Scouting associate director David Gregory said. "He's playing at a program where he's already their best player. I got to see him in his first two home games, and he generates all their offense.

"He's the one that drives the boat for them."

Skating and thinking the game quickly have been engrained into Potter's DNA, due in large part because his mother, Jenny, was a decorated United States women's Olympic gold medalist and four-time gold medal winner at the IIHF World Championship. His father, Rob, played collegiately at the University of Minnesota in the late 1980s.

Potter is playing center on Arizona State's first line with left wing Lukas Sillinger and Bennett Schimek.

"I grew up skating my whole life, and skated with my parents all the time," Potter said. "They taught me pretty much everything I know about hockey. I can remember as a little kid, I'd always do the skating drills with my parents, and it would feel like I was doing the same drill a million times. But my parents stressed that's what the best players do. They keep focusing on the little things because habits creep into your game, so you can never work on it enough.

"Even here at ASU, after our practices, I focus on my speedwork and skating technique. It's always just a constant thing in my mind because I think a big part of the game is speed, especially in the NHL and that next level that I want to play at."

Potter up ice

© Sun Devil Athletics

Powers, in his 16th season with the program and ninth as head coach, has seen Potter make plays at top speed firsthand. He'd like to see him shoot the puck a little more to complement his 200-foot effort.

"He's been a really good fit as our only freshman forward because we're able to surround him with some experience, some veterans, who have played college hockey and played it at a high level," Powers said. "He's a world class skater and we knew his speed alone would make him an effective college hockey player.

"Is he perfect? No. He makes mistakes, but he absolutely is committed to playing both ways. I think by Thanksgiving, once he gets a couple of months under his belt, he's going to take another huge step."

REMEMBERING EGGLESTON

Gary Eggleston, who worked for 31 years as a scout for NHL Central Scouting before his retirement in 2012, died on Oct. 22 at the age of 89.

Eggleston began his scouting career working part-time for the Detroit Red Wings when Hall of Famer Sid Abel served as general manager and coach in the early 1960s. He gradually worked his way up the scouting ladder to become one of the more respected evaluators in the business, particularly for those interested in the Eastern U.S. prospects.

"He was a pioneer for the scouting world in the New England area and he's in the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame for a reason," NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He was always a true professional and a true gentleman and he just carried himself that way throughout his entire career, so he was very well respected in the scouting community."

He was one of the first to scout current New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury when he starred at Fairfield Prep in Connecticut, Brian Leetch at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut and John Leclair at Bellows Free Academy in Vermont.

After his time with the Red Wings, Eggleston was contacted by then-Director of Central Scouting and Hall of Famer, Jim Gregory.

"There was a period there after the Red Wings where I didn't plan on scouting since I was starting a job as New England district manager for a publishing company," Eggleston told NHL.com in 2011. "I was also evaluating players from the New England area for the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team, looking at guys like Jim Craig, Dave Silk and Jack O'Callahan."

Gregory hired Eggleston as a part-time scout in 1981 and hired him full time in 1989. As a full-time employee, he would travel all over North America, making at least two trips each season to the three major junior leagues, while also viewing all U.S. high schools, colleges and prospects in the United States Hockey League.

