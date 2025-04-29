2025 NHL Draft Lottery to be held May 5

There will be plenty of excitement and intrigue surrounding the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, which will be held May 5 at NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, at a time to be announced.

The prize for the team that wins the No. 1 pick appears to be defenseman Matthew Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds), who played for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League.

Schaefer, who is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters, has been compared by scouts to Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski because of his skating, competitiveness and hockey sense.

"He is the best available prospect at his position and the results he achieves with his combination of speed, skills and size give him the edge for the No. 1 spot," NHL Central Scouring director Dan Marr said. "While his game is still maturing, he's playing a style that will transition well once he gets his NHL opportunity."

Schaefer did not play again after having surgery Dec. 30 because of a broken clavicle sustained three days earlier while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. He also missed the opening nine games of the season because of mononucleosis. When Schaefer was able to play, he had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 17 games. He could become the first player from Erie to go No. 1 in the NHL draft since Connor McDavid to the Edmonton Oilers in 2015.

The lottery will set the order of selection for the first 16 picks for the clubs that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Upper Deck 2025 NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be held June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

There will be two drawings, one to determine the No. 1 pick and a second to determine the No. 2 choice. No team can move up more than 10 spots in the draft order; only the top 11 teams in the lottery are eligible for the No. 1 pick. If a team outside the top 11 wins, the team with the worst record in the NHL will pick No. 1.

The San Jose Sharks (20-50-12), who finished with the League's worst record, have the best odds to win the lottery at 18.5 percent, followed by the Chicago Blackhawks (25-46-11) at 13.5 percent and the Nashville Predators (30-44-8) at 11.5 percent.

The Sharks won the lottery last year and selected forward Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old tied for second among NHL rookies this season with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games.