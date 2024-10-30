Hagens among projected top picks discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

James Hagens, projected as a high first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has a style of play similar to many of the more dynamic forwards in the game today, according to director of NHL Central Scouting Dan Marr.

"He's near the top of the class along with a couple other players," Marr said on the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "He likes to compare himself to (New Jersey Devils center) Jack Hughes and his consistency with just the way he has such a proactive, dynamic type game, always on the attack, always quick to capitalize, is evident. He has that skill but he's also one of the first forwards back, so he just has a really good mindset."

Hagens has six points (one goal, five assists) in four games as a freshman at Boston College in Hockey East. The center received an A rating from Central Scouting on its preliminary players to watch list, which was released earlier this month.

Marr also discussed some of the other A-rated prospects for the 2025 draft, among them forwards Porter Martone of Brampton in the Ontario Hockey League, Roger McQueen of Brandon in the Western Hockey League, Caleb Desnoyers of Moncton in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, and Cullen Potter of Arizona State University.

Marr said McQueen, who is currently out with an upper-body injury, reminds him of a physical version of Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson.

"When he has the puck and he's going at full speed, it's difficult for anyone to stop him, get the puck off him, but he's got the speed, skills and the hands to get the puck to the net and get those scoring chances," Marr said.

Marr covered several international players given an A rating, including Djurgarden forwards Victor Eklund and Anton Frondell, and center Ivan Ryabkin of Dynamo Moscow in Russia's junior division.

Co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also discussed the upcoming 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge in London, Ontario, on Nov. 26 and Oshawa, Ontario, on Nov. 27. They also reflected on the life of scout Gary Eggleston, who died on Oct. 22 at the age of 89. Eggleston served NHL Central Scouting for over 30 years and was one of the more respected evaluators in the business, particularly for those interested in Eastern U.S. prospects, before his retirement in 2012.

