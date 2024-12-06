2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

I really enjoyed the time spent at the CHL USA prospects challenge in London and Oshawa, Ontario, late last month (Nov. 26-27). It was a really fun experience, and it was good to play with those top prospects in the CHL in your age group. There were two competitive games against the (United States) and we came away with two wins, so I really enjoyed it.

I had one assist in the two games, and I felt good out there. I felt like I was physical, I was very engaged, was making plays, and I think I played at a high pace. Maybe I didn't come out on the stat sheet, but who cares about that. We cared as a team about the wins, and I feel like I helped our team win the games.

I thought my line with Michael Misa (Saginaw, OHL) and Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton, QMJHL) was good. I think we had a lot of chances and were rewarded.

The fans and atmosphere in London and Oshawa were great. We stayed positive even though we had some ups and a little bit of downs, but we stayed positive and just kept playing to win.

We earned a big win at Saginaw on Saturday against the defending Memorial Cup champions (5-3 victory; Martone had one goal and one assist). I love the game of hockey and when you're going up against other players and the defending Memorial Cup champs ... that's our goal this year. We went there and got a win, and it was a huge for our team. It's good going up against really good competition.

