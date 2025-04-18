2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Brampton forward shifting focus after OHL playoff loss to preparing for Scouting Combine

Porter Martone draft dairy

© Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

By Porter Martone / Special to NHL.com

Porter Martone, a right wing with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27-28. The 18-year-old (6-foot-3, 208 pounds), who was born in Peterborough, Ontario, is No. 6 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American players for the 2025 draft. He was tied for seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games while serving as captain this season. He had nine points (four goals, five assists) in six OHL playoff games.

Hello hockey fans:

Our season ended April 6 in Game 6 of the OHL first round against Oshawa. Going into this series we knew we had a tough task at hand. We knew we were playing a good hockey team. Even after losing Game 1, we fought back. But then we went down 2-1 after a 7-5 loss at home in Game 3. When we couldn't get a win at home, that's always tough when it comes to having success in a playoff series.

Still, I think our team fought to the very end and that's all that matters. I'm very proud of this group and the way the guys kind of handled adversity and handled injuries this season. Still, it was a disappointing end.

Game 6 against Oshawa, we got a couple injuries in that game, went down to 10 forwards, so it was tough. I think once they scored a couple there, it was tough fighting back with their strong defense core. But again, I was proud of the way we kept battling to the end.

I returned home to Peterborough three days after the season ended and got some rest. I'll get back to the gym soon and then on the ice to get ready for what's coming up next.

As far as my season goes, I think I developed into a more complete player this year. My pace of play has increased, and I think I was more of a dominant force, which I kind of wanted to be. I wanted to be a dominant player every time I stepped on the ice so I'd say it was a pretty good season.

I think it'll be cool to see the results of the NHL Draft Lottery next month. I think it kind of gets the fans into it. It's kind of this first step in the draft, so it's good for the teams, too, since they kind of get to see where they're going to be picking.

I know the NHL Scouting Combine is also upcoming in June. I'm looking forward to all the tests; it'll be good to get a little evaluation of how your work has been going. I know all about the bike tests, and I wouldn't say I dread it, but I know it's going to be hard. I've seen people do it. I'm looking forward to it and seeing how well I do.

Thanks for reading this month. I'll file my next diary after the Scouting Combine.

