2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

James Hagens of Boston College in Hockey East is filing a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center (5-foot-10, 177 pounds), born in Hauppauge, New York, is an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and a projected first-round pick. He has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 16 games for BC this season. His December diary was filed while at the USA Hockey's National Junior Team selection camp for inclusion in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Hello hockey fans,

We wrapped up Day 2 of the USA Hockey selection camp in (Plymouth) Michigan, and arrived in Kingston, Ontario, on Wednesday to resume the camp. The pace of practice has been fast. You're out there, everything's so quick, everyone's trying to make this team, so you're going to get everyone's best. You have to understand you can't take any drill off, any shot off. You're trying to make this team, trying to earn a chance to play for your country, so there's a lot of pace and skill out there.

We'd love to repeat as champion at World Juniors since it's never been done by a U.S. team. Having the opportunity to be the first team to do that would be something special. That just comes with wanting it, chasing it and understanding that nothing's going to be given to us. We're going over to Ottawa and need to work our hardest. It's a long tournament, so we want to make sure we're staying disciplined and doing all the little things that make a big difference.

United States coach David Carle has had me on the line with my Boston College linemates Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard, so that's been a lot of fun. The fact the three of us have been able to connect off the ice is a big reason why that leads to our success on the ice. We've been able to match so well together. They're great guys. We always know where the other is on the ice, which is good.

Playing in Hockey East, you need to understand everyone is going to give you their best and you got to appreciate the fact you're in that spot and you're able to be one of those guys. From the drop of the puck, everyone's playing hard ... it's a tough game (in Hockey East). It's never just about one guy but more about how the team is doing and what each player can do to make things easier for your teammate. You can't take a night off. It's a physical league and guys like to finish their hits, but that's hockey and part of the game. You always have to make sure you're giving it your all and not shying away from that stuff.

Coach Carle has been a great coach for the U.S. National Junior Team. He's awesome with all of us. You can talk to him at any time, go to him with any questions and he's really open. You just got to make sure you're like a sponge around him, listening at all times, because he has so much wisdom. He knows a lot about the game and that's very helpful.

Obviously, everyone at camp is trying to earn a roster spot and get an opportunity to play for his country, so you just have to use the opportunity in front of you and run with it. I feel like it's a great chance to create history and go back to back with the group of guys in the room. Just being a part of a team like this, and being able to do that for your country, would be something special and something that I really hope gets done.

Thanks for reading this month. Happy Holidays and enjoy the World Juniors.