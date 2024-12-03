Martone, Misa make case for No. 1 on latest 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Porter Martone and Michael Misa each discussed the possibility of becoming the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NHL Draft on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast.

Misa, a center with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League, and Martone, a right wing with Brampton of the OHL, are Nos. 1-2, respectively, in OHL scoring and each has high expectations as an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.

"I want to win a Stanley Cup," Martone said when asked what he would tell an NHL general manager considering him for the No. 1 pick. "I want to do whatever I can to bring a Stanley Cup back to that team. I think that's a goal of mine, since I was a little kid, to win a Stanley Cup and to be a leader on the team."