Martone, Misa make case for No. 1 on latest 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Standout forwards excelling in Ontario Hockey League, at CHL USA Prospects Challenge

misa-draft-2025-preview

© Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Porter Martone and Michael Misa each discussed the possibility of becoming the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NHL Draft on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast.

Misa, a center with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League, and Martone, a right wing with Brampton of the OHL, are Nos. 1-2, respectively, in OHL scoring and each has high expectations as an A-rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list.

"I want to win a Stanley Cup," Martone said when asked what he would tell an NHL general manager considering him for the No. 1 pick. "I want to do whatever I can to bring a Stanley Cup back to that team. I think that's a goal of mine, since I was a little kid, to win a Stanley Cup and to be a leader on the team."

Porter Martone 2

© Charles Warburton/Brampton Steelheads

Martone, who is Brampton's captain, is second in the OHL with 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 23 games. Misa leads the OHL with 49 points (25 goals, 24 assists) in 25 games, and leads all Canadian Hockey League players in goals.

"I'm really coachable and that's something all coaches are looking for," Misa said when asked what he would tell an NHL GM looking to select him with the No. 1 selection. "I hate losing more than I like winning. That's something I'll bring to the table every night."

"NHL Draft Class" co-hosts Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale also provided insight into the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge that was held in London and Oshawa, Ontario, on Nov. 26-27. They also touched on the selection camp roster reveals for Canada and the United States for inclusion in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa.

The "NHL Draft Class" podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available here and the NHL app.

