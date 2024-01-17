2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair attractions announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League’s transformation of the City of Toronto for 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities will include hosting the **2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™** - a four-day, 300,000 square-foot family-friendly fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from February 1-4.
The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will offer fans of all teams and ages interactive hockey games; a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans; special appearances by current NHL Players, NHL Alumni and NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays, including the opportunity to take a photo with the Stanley Cup®; an NHL STREET showcase tournament, and many other dynamic activities, all included with the price of admission. There will also be official watch parties for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Game telecasts and the flagship NHL® All-Star Official Merchandise Shop – A Fanatics Experience where fans can shop the largest and best selection of NHL® All-Star souvenirs available, including event-exclusive styles.
Ticket Information
Individual tickets for each day of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair where fans can also buy a four-day pass for once-a-day access on each day. Additionally, fans can buy discounted tickets for late entry into the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ starting at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and starting at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 3. to attend the watch parties and enjoy all available games and attractions. Additional fees and taxes and terms and conditions will apply to ticket purchases, and all prices are in Canadian dollars. Children two years of age and under will be admitted free of charge with a ticketed adult.
WHAT:
2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™
WHEN:
Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET
Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Metro Toronto Convention Centre
South Building
222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6
Rogers NHL All-Star Red Carpet
On Thursday, Feb. 1 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET, Rogers is rolling out the red carpet for the 2024 NHL All-Star Players and Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase™ Players, bringing fans even closer to hockey’s biggest stars as they walk the Rogers NHL All-Star Red Carpet at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™.
2024 NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck
One of the most anticipated events at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ is the **2024 NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck**. 30 NHL Mascots™ (not every NHL team has its own mascot) will showcase their hockey skills and athletic prowess in four days of friendly but fierce competition on Feb. 1, 2, 3 and 4.
NHL All-Star Future Goals ™ Kids Day presented by SAP – Not open to the public.
Friday, Feb. 2, 2024: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
The 2024 NHL All-Star Future Goals™ Kids Day presented by SAP will reward Greater Toronto Area students, who, with in-market support from the Toronto Maple Leafs, have participated in the NHL/NHLPA Future Goals™ program, with an opportunity to experience the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair and hear from professionals in hockey who utilize the principles of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) daily. Students, teachers, and chaperones will have an opportunity to meet a variety of NHL mascots and participate in 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair activities, including a STEM and Sustainability-themed scavenger hunt and test their hockey skills at the NHL STREET games. The panel will include Danielle Emanuele, Toronto Maple Leafs In-Game Host (emcee); Andrew Ference, NHL Director, Youth Strategy, an executive from SAP and more.
NHL All-Star Pride Cup presented by Scotiabank
Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET
On Saturday morning, the NHL, Scotiabank, and Pride Tape will host approximately 20 players from the Toronto Gay Hockey Association (TGHA) for a ball hockey game. Players will compete for the Pride Cup.
Fan Attractions
2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will feature the following attractions with more than two dozen NHL partners and licensees participating to engage fans:
- Hyundai: As the Official Automotive Partner of the NHL in Canada, Hyundai Canada is the title sponsor of this year's NHL Fan Fair™, proudly hosting a number of activations to engage with fans, including various hockey skill games and a chance to win a trip to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Fans will also be able to interact with Spot® - The Agile Mobile Robot, check out a "Pack and Play" game featuring the Hyundai Palisade and a hockey drivers recognition wall to pay tribute to someone who helps drive the game of hockey forward. Hyundai will also be covering the cost for 400 diverse youth hockey players from the Greater Toronto Area to attend the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ on Sunday Feb. 4, and showcasing its newest models, including the all-new Kona, the award-winning IONIQ electric vehicles and the completely redesigned 2024 Santa Fe.
- Autograph Stage: Guests will be able to meet and greet NHL All-Stars, Hall of Famers and NHL Alumni.
- AWS: “AWS Interactive Ice” offers a unique immersive tabletop experience by allowing fans to place electronically enabled hockey pucks on hotspots across our digital hockey rink to bring NHL plays and statistics to life. The activation highlights and explores the tech that enables deeper insights into the game utilizing NHL Edge IQ powered by AWS analytics.
- Betway: Betway invites you to put your instincts to the test in the classic game of “Guess How Many.” Find the Betway Jar at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ and follow your instinct to glory. It could win you a pair of tickets to any NHL game of your choosing. Must be 19-plus to enter.
- Canadian Blind Hockey: The Para Sport of Blind Hockey is played by athletes who have 10% vision or less using an adapted puck that is larger than a traditional puck and makes noise. Visit the booth to learn about the adapted rules and equipment, witness some incredible highlight videos, meet members of the undefeated Canadian National Blind Hockey Team, and attempt to shoot at targets while wearing glasses that simulate a wide variety of visual impairments.
- Canadian Tire: As a proud partner of the NHL, and Canada’s Store, Canadian Tire is excited to give fans the opportunity to play some of our favourite interactive games, collect the ultimate rewards in our penalty prize box, and walk away with some exclusive giveaways. Visit our booth to learn more about the player autograph sessions we’ll be hosting throughout the weekend!
- CAT: Hockey fans visiting 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ can win Cat-branded prizes, take photos with Cat equipment and learn about Cat services.
- Cheetos: Get your fingertips and tastebuds ready for some Cheetos TOP CHEETLE mischief! Try your hand at their claw machine game for Chester approved swag, say "cheese" at a larger-than-life photo op, and of course get your mitts on some amazing Cheetos snacks!
- Chipotle: Chipotle’s Handle like Hughes – Chipotle is challenging fans to stickhandle like Jack Hughes for a chance to win cool prizes. Inspired by Jack’s latest Chipotle partnership, fans will have the chance to stickhandle through a row of pucks and finish with a shot on goal, just like Jack.
- drew house: Theodore comes to Toronto! We are excited to share the opportunity for you to meet Theodore, the drew house teddy bear :).
- EverydayNHL: Test your putting skills at the Five-Hole Mini-Golf Course presented by @EverydayNHL. Every golfer has the chance to win a prize.
- Extreme Networks: Practice like the pros and test your stick skills by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit at Target Practice presented by Extreme Networks.
- Great Clips: Great Clips challenges you to test your shooting accuracy from 15 feet, 30 feet and 40 feet from the goal. Stop by Shoot and Score to pick up a haircut coupon and a free hair product giveaway to keep your flow fresh all season long. Great Clips, the official hair salon of the NHL.
- Hockey Hall of Fame: Visit the Hockey Hall of Fame special exhibit featuring the NHL Trophy Showcase including 19 of the most prestigious NHL Trophies. Explore NHL All-Star artifacts and learn about the history and evolution of professional hockey in Toronto.
- Kal Tire: Official Tire Expert of the NHL. Stop buy Kal’s NHL Garage to play a game of air hockey, or corn hole for a chance to win great prizes and get a commemorative NHL All-Star photo. Take a break at the Kal Tire lounge and be sure to check out the huge tire from an earth mover on display. Make sure to enter for a chance to win NHL tickets, only at Kal’s NHL Garage.
- KitKat: KitKat is the Official Chocolate of the NHL and this year, KitKat POPS is the true All-Star. Get ready to have a blast at Save Streak, where you can suit up with goalie pads and jump into the net to show off your skills. As a sweet bonus, you will be going home with free KitKat POPS, so you can take a break in the most delicious way possible.
- Molson: Join Molson for your very own NHL All-Star inspired locker stall photo decked out with a personalized name plate and Molson product sampling all weekend long. Must be 19-plus to enter.
- NHL Blast on Roblox: The NHL has taken hockey to a whole new level with NHL Blast on Roblox. Grab a device at our family friendly gaming area to lace up your virtual skates and face off against opponents as you shoot, score, and celly across fantastical environments.
- NHL Fan Access™ App: As the official event app, NHL Fan Access™ features maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, opportunities to win prizes, and much more. Fans are encouraged to download the app today.
- NHL Network: Accuracy is key at NHL Network’s Rapid Fire. Shoot pucks at the electronic net with the goal to shoot quickly, accurately, and decisively at lit targets. One target will light up randomly and each lit target hit counts as a goal scored. How many can you score in thirty seconds?
- NHL STREET: The NHL’s official youth street hockey league will hold a four-day showcase for kids ages 8-12, providing them the opportunity to participate in fun and high energy NHL STREET games. To play in daily tournaments, teams must register in advance, but interested youth attending the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ can participate in pick-up games and skills challenges. In partnership with RCX Sports — and with support from Tim Hortons and Hyundai — NHL STREET is providing kids and their families across North America neighborhood-based experiences focused on having fun, making friends and staying healthy.
- OIKOS: Score a tasty victory at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ in Toronto this February! Swing by the OIKOS booth to enjoy our new high protein drinkable Greek yogurt. Packed with 10g of protein per serving, it's the perfect assist for your game-day experience.
- OLG (Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation): Step back into your parents’ basement, hockey stick in hand. Welcome to OLG Homegrounds, where every shot echoes with nostalgia. And where every play starting with you is a win for all. Each goal scored will help support local communities like yours. Bring Home the Win with OLG.
- OREO: Join OREO and celebrate the Official Cookie of NHL All-Star Weekend at OREO’s inclusive play zone where hockey fans can try their luck at arcade-inspired favourites like bubble hockey, air hockey and a classic Twist, Lick and Dunk Challenge for kids of all ages.
- Pepsi Canada: As an official partner of the NHL, Pepsi® Canada is crowning the most skilled fans at the Pepsi Puck Stop. Come by to face-off against 2024 NHL All-Star Players with a refreshing spin on classic skills challenges! Get your name on the leaderboard for a chance to win exclusive prizes and see why NHL All-Star is Better With Pepsi.
- PlayStation by Sony Interactive: As a 2024 NHL All-Star partner, PlayStation is proud to bring the intensity of hockey to the fingertips of attendees. Fans will be able to dive into the action of the game they love feeling every moment playing EA SPORTS NHL 24 through our immersive PlayStation 5 game stations.
- PPG:The SICO by PPG Kids Zone will have fun games and activities as well as two ball hockey rinks to play softee hockey in a rink designed for hockey’s youngest fans.
- Rogers: Head to the Rogers activation to test your slapshot with the Rogers Hardest Shot skills competition, have your photo taken at the Sportsnet broadcast desk, and win awesome prizes at their immersive Puck Pursuit experience. Fans will also have the chance to meet their favourite NHL Alumni and Sportsnet personalities all-weekend long. Plus, David Arrigo, world-renowned hockey artist, will be live painting an NHL All-Star Hardest Shot themed mural, sponsored by Rogers. This 14-foot mural will feature past and present NHL Hardest Shot champions.
- Preston Art + Designs: S. Preston is an NHL-licensed sports artist, specializing in creative, minimalist hockey illustrations of famous iconic moments, arenas, and mascots. He has also collaborated with Looney Tunes and Sesame Street to bring your favorite childhood characters to life as fans of your favorite NHL team.
- Scotiabank: The Scotiabank Visa Arcade revolutionizes the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend with an exhilarating fusion of arcade gaming, electrifying music, and exclusive prizes. Scotiabank clients and Scotia Perks members receive 15% off 2024 NHL® All-Star merchandise at official NHL® All-Star event retail locations. Exclusions Apply – please visit com/FanFair for details.
- Sense Arena: See what it’s like to be an NHLer in virtual reality with NHL Sense Arena. Put on your favorite team’s jersey, hang out in their locker room, and experience what it's like to take your hockey training anywhere you want. Come by for a chance to compete in VR to win two (2) tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game.
- Signify: Skee-Puck is a take on a classic arcade game where young All-Stars can try and score as many points as possible presented by Phillips Hue.
- SiriusXM: Join SiriusXM and the NHL Network Radio broadcast as they host live shows and interviews all weekend long. Fans can also test their luck for a chance to win SiriusXM swag, charge their phones, and sign-up for three months free on the SiriusXM app to get closer to the action during the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Game.
- SkipTheDishes: Skip will provide an immersive fusion of hockey and food, inviting fans to savour the 'The Most Hockey-est Pizza of All Time,' complemented by exclusive SkipTheDishes offerings for an unforgettable experience. Skip and Toronto's hot spot Danny's Pizza Tavern have teamed up to craft “The Most Hockey-est Pizza of All Time”, their take on a BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza made using ingredients that double as hockey jargon, including sweet and smoky apple BBQ sauce, shredded cheddar, romaine lettuce, mini buttermilk biscuits, chopped tangy cherry peppers, and more.
- SportChek: As a proud NHL partner, SportChek is excited to present the Accuracy Challenge during 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™. Stop by, show us your skills, and you may be surprised with SportChek gift cards and other exciting giveaways.
- Stanley Cup Display: Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports during all 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ operating hours.
- The Hockey Circus Show: The Hockey Circus Show is a hilarious, family-friendly hockey tribute show that combines sports, comedy, juggling, and one-of-a-kind circus stunts into three periods of "arena" rocking fun.
- Ticketmaster: Fans can visit the Ticketmaster Bullseye Battle to show off their wrist shots by aiming to shoot their puck through the Ticketmaster “t”!
- Tim Hortons: Stop by the Tim Hortons Brew Truck and enjoy a free coffee or hot chocolate, on Tims.
- Toronto Maple Leafs: The host city of the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend invites you behind the scenes inside a replica of the Toronto Maple Leafs dressing room. Explore one of the Clubs’ most intimate spaces while interacting with alumni, having your photo taken inside a locker, and engaging with us for the chance to win team prizes!
- Tourism Prince Edward Island: Prince Edward Island All-Star Clubhouse – Tourism Prince Edward Island invites you to discover the Island’s All-Star line-up in this immersive outside-and-inside clubhouse experience. Fans will have an opportunity to take in the best Prince Edward Island has to offer, including a Golf PEI experience and sampling cuisine from Canada’s Food Island. Fans can also enter for a chance to win a trip for two (2) to Prince Edward Island.
- Truly Hard Seltzer: TRULY FAN CAN – It’s time for the true fans – the unsung heroes and devoted enthusiasts – to step into the spotlight. We’re here to immortalize fan flavour with the TRULY FAN CAN experience, a celebration dedicated to commemorating YOU, the true fans. Visit our booth to design your own can that reflects your personality. Must be 19-plus to enter.
- Tylenol: Ready to test your speed and ‘Score Against Pain’ with Tylenol®? You’ve got 30 seconds to hit as many pain-points as you can with your hands. Score the highest and get a chance to win a pair of NHL tickets courtesy of Tylenol®, the NHL’s Official Pain, Cold & Flu Symptom Relief Partner.
- United By Hockey Mobile Museum: Returning for a second season, the United by Hockey exhibit is a unique interactive experience that celebrates the game’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning across multiple underrepresented and multicultural demographics. The professionally curated history museum highlights a number of new features including a VR experience, United Voices podcast wall and adaptive hockey display and aims to raise awareness of and educate fans about diverse individuals within the game of hockey emphasizing that Hockey is for Everyone.
- Upper Deck: Stop by the Upper Deck booth to get your own personalized 2024 NHL All-Star trading card and learn how you can get a free 2024 NHL All-Star trading card set on UpperDeckEpack.com! While you are there, try your luck by playing “Puck-O” or Lucky Packs, and be sure to check out the signed Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia display. Upper Deck, the exclusive trading card partner of the NHL® also presents the NHL Mascot Showdown and will be onsite to entertain fans with Mascot Bingo, Lucky Packs and other games to win fun prizes. Fans can collect a FREE Mascot Showdown trading card set exclusively on UpperDeckEpack.com. Visit the booth for more information. Collect the Best. Collect Upper Deck.
- Visa: The Scotiabank Visa Theatre will feature exclusive programming giving fans the opportunity to hear from NHL Players, NHL Alumni, and other NHL personalities. Scotiabank Visa cardholders will have the option to sit in preferred seating (first two rows of the theatre). Visa is an NHL All-Star partner.