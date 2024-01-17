2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair attractions announced

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League’s transformation of the City of Toronto for 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities will include hosting the **2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™** - a four-day, 300,000 square-foot family-friendly fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from February 1-4.

The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will offer fans of all teams and ages interactive hockey games; a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans; special appearances by current NHL Players, NHL Alumni and NHL Mascots™; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays, including the opportunity to take a photo with the Stanley Cup®; an NHL STREET showcase tournament, and many other dynamic activities, all included with the price of admission. There will also be official watch parties for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Game telecasts and the flagship NHL® All-Star Official Merchandise Shop – A Fanatics Experience where fans can shop the largest and best selection of NHL® All-Star souvenirs available, including event-exclusive styles.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets for each day of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair where fans can also buy a four-day pass for once-a-day access on each day. Additionally, fans can buy discounted tickets for late entry into the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ starting at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and starting at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 3. to attend the watch parties and enjoy all available games and attractions. Additional fees and taxes and terms and conditions will apply to ticket purchases, and all prices are in Canadian dollars. Children two years of age and under will be admitted free of charge with a ticketed adult.

WHAT:

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™

WHEN:

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

South Building

222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6

Rogers NHL All-Star Red Carpet

On Thursday, Feb. 1 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET, Rogers is rolling out the red carpet for the 2024 NHL All-Star Players and Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase™ Players, bringing fans even closer to hockey’s biggest stars as they walk the Rogers NHL All-Star Red Carpet at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™.

2024 NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck

One of the most anticipated events at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ is the **2024 NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck**. 30 NHL Mascots™ (not every NHL team has its own mascot) will showcase their hockey skills and athletic prowess in four days of friendly but fierce competition on Feb. 1, 2, 3 and 4.

NHL All-Star Future Goals ™ Kids Day presented by SAP – Not open to the public.

Friday, Feb. 2, 2024: 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

The 2024 NHL All-Star Future Goals™ Kids Day presented by SAP will reward Greater Toronto Area students, who, with in-market support from the Toronto Maple Leafs, have participated in the NHL/NHLPA Future Goals™ program, with an opportunity to experience the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair and hear from professionals in hockey who utilize the principles of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) daily. Students, teachers, and chaperones will have an opportunity to meet a variety of NHL mascots and participate in 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair activities, including a STEM and Sustainability-themed scavenger hunt and test their hockey skills at the NHL STREET games. The panel will include Danielle Emanuele, Toronto Maple Leafs In-Game Host (emcee); Andrew Ference, NHL Director, Youth Strategy, an executive from SAP and more.

NHL All-Star Pride Cup presented by Scotiabank

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET

On Saturday morning, the NHL, Scotiabank, and Pride Tape will host approximately 20 players from the Toronto Gay Hockey Association (TGHA) for a ball hockey game. Players will compete for the Pride Cup.

Fan Attractions

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will feature the following attractions with more than two dozen NHL partners and licensees participating to engage fans: