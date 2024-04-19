16 storylines for 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Here are 16 storylines to follow:

Redemption round

The first round features three rematches from the playoffs last season, including two that took place in the first round.

The Oilers knocked out the Kings in six games and the Hurricanes needed six games to get past the Islanders in the first round.

The Oilers and Kings finished the same this season as they did last season, with Edmonton second in the Pacific Division and Los Angeles third. The main difference is who is behind the bench; Kris Knoblauch for the Oilers and Jim Hiller for the Kings.

Knoblauch was coaching in Hartford of the American Hockey League last season and this season until taking over for Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. Hiller was an assistant in L.A. under Todd McLellan last season and this season until he was named the interim coach on Feb. 2.

The Golden Knights defeated the Stars in the Western Conference Final last year, needing six games to get past them and into the Stanley Cup Final, where they won in five against the Panthers.

Golden Knights begin repeat bid, likely without Stone

Mark Stone's availability will be a daily question for the Golden Knights in their first-round series against the Stars.

The forward and Vegas' captain, hasn't played since Feb. 20 because of a lacerated spleen. He returned to practice April 12 in a noncontact jersey but there remains no timetable for his return.

With or without Stone, the Golden Knights championship defense begins with a first-round series against a team they eliminated on their path to winning the Stanley Cup last season.

Red-hot riding into the playoffs

The Jets have the NHL's longest active winning streak at eight in a row, which helped them secure second in the Central Division.

The Stars won eight of their last 10 regular season games and 17 of their last 21 to lock up first in the Central.

The Islanders went 8-0-1 to close the season and get into the playoffs as the third-place finisher in the Metropolitan Division.

The Panthers, last season's Eastern Conference champion, have won four in a row, good enough to leap the Bruins and finish first in the Atlantic Division.

Do the hot finishes make the Jets, Stars, Islanders and Panthers primed for first-round success?

It doesn't always work that way, but it's worth watching to see if how they finished the regular season will translate to how they start the playoffs.

Leafs looking for different result against Boston

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly and the Maple Leafs can't hide from their recent history with the Bruins in the playoffs as much as they might want to.

They came back from down 3-1 in the first round in 2018; lost in seven.

They had a 3-2 lead after five games in the first round in 2019; lost in seven.

It's grim and it's a story in Toronto because the same core five players from 2019 are still the Maple Leafs' core five now. It's on Matthews, Marner, Nylander, Tavares and Rielly to change the narrative when they play the Bruins this time around.

They did it last year against the Lightning, defeating them in six games one year after losing to them in seven. But the Bruins have been the Maple Leafs biggest playoff nemesis in the past six years, which only adds fuel to this first-round matchup.

Sunshine State rivalry, Part 3

To win the Stanley Cup, the Panthers and Lightning will first have to win their own state.

The Lightning did that in 2021. They nearly did it again in 2022.

The NHL's Florida-based teams are meeting in the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. They didn't play against each other in the playoffs in the first 26 seasons that both were NHL teams, starting in 1993-94, the Panthers' inaugural season.

Tampa Bay defeated Florida in six games in the first round in 2021, the start of its run at a repeat Stanley Cup championship. The Lightning swept the Panthers in the second round in 2022 before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Panthers went to the Stanley Cup Final last season, but avoided facing the Lightning, who were eliminated in the first round by Toronto.

For years, the Sunshine State Rivalry was just an idea. It's real now, and we're about to get the third iteration of it.

Laviolette to face former team

Peter Laviolette will do something for the first time in the NHL, no small feat for the Rangers coach who has been coaching in the League every season since 2001-02.

Laviolette will face one of his former teams in a playoff series, and it just so happens to be the most recent team he coached, the Capitals.

The Rangers are the fifth Metropolitan Division team that Laviolette has coached after the Islanders (2001-03), Hurricanes (2003-09), Philadelphia Flyers (2009-14) and Capitals (2020-23).

He led the Islanders to the playoffs in both of his seasons with them, but it was his first NHL coaching gig so there were no former teams on his resume to face.

The Hurricanes reached the playoffs in just one of his four full seasons. It was 2006, when they won the Stanley Cup, but they did not play the Islanders in that run.

The Flyers went to the playoffs three times under Laviolette, including going to the Stanley Cup Final in 2010, but didn't at any point face the Islanders or Hurricanes.

The Capitals reached the playoffs twice, but lost in the first round both times, to the Boston Bruins in 2021 and the Florida Panthers in 2022.

Roy's return to playoffs

Patrick Roy will get his chance to make a mark in the playoffs again, his 19th time competing in the NHL's postseason but first in a decade.

Roy replaced Lane Lambert as the Islanders coach on Jan. 20 with the intent of turning their season around and getting them into the playoffs. It wasn't a build for next season move; it was a move to save this season.

The Islanders went 20-12-5 in their last 37 games under Roy after going 19-15-11 under Lambert. They went 8-0-1 to close the regular season, finishing third in the Metropolitan Division and getting the Hurricanes in the first round for a second straight season.

It all means that Roy, a four-time Stanley Cup champion goalie, twice with the Montreal Canadiens (1986, 1993) and twice with the Avalanche (1996, 2001), is back in the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Roy played in the playoffs in 17 of his 18 seasons as an NHL goalie, missing only in 1994-95. He coached the Avalanche to the playoffs in 2013-14, his first season as an NHL coach. They lost in the first round to the Minnesota Wild in seven games.

Panarin's confidence key

Artemi Panarin had a season for the ages, setting personal NHL bests with 49 goals and 120 points, playing in 82 games, getting at least one point in 67 of them, including in each of the last 13 games, to help the Rangers set team records with 55 wins and 114 points, and win the President's Trophy.

But that's yesterday's news.

Panarin was excellent last season too, with 92 points (29 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games. He followed it up with a forgettable first-round series against the New Jersey Devils.

He had two assists in Game 1, a 5-1 win, and did not get another point as the Rangers lost four of the last five games to fall in seven.

His performance against the Devils might have been a driving force behind his motivation this season. As good as the Rangers were this season, it was Panarin pushing them every game, and that can't change. He has to produce.

Demko's health key for Canucks

Thatcher Demko is back for the Canucks, and that's huge for the top team in the Pacific Division.

Demko returned Tuesday with 39 saves in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames, the goalie's first game since sustaining a knee injury March 9, missing 14 straight games. He also made 25 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Jets on Thursday.

Now he has to hold up in the first round against the Predators for the Canucks to have a chance to advance.

Demko should be rested, which is good news for the Canucks. He showed against the Flames that there is no rust on him, another piece of good news. But that was against a non-playoff team, so perspective might be needed.

The Predators, on the other hand, have been the best team in the NHL for two months, going 20-5-3 in 28 games since Feb. 17, good for a League-best .768 points percentage in that time.

Demko and the Canucks will have their hands full.