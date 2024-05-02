Oilers to play Canucks or Predators in Western 2nd Round

The Edmonton Oilers will play the Vancouver Canucks or the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference Second Round.

The Oilers advanced by eliminating the Los Angeles Kings with a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the first round at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday.

The Oilers, the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division, would have home-ice advantage in the best-of-7 series against the Predators, the first wild card from the West, but would begin on the road against the Canucks, the No. 1 seed from the Pacific. Vancouver leads its first-round series 3-2 with Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSSO, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Connor McDavid led the Oilers in the first round with 12 points (one goal, 11 assists), and Leon Draisaitl had 10 points (five goals, five assists). Zach Hyman had seven goals. Stuart Skinner started all five games, going 4-1 with a 2.59 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

The Oilers lost all four games in regulation against the Canucks this season, getting outscored 21-7. Draisaitl had four points (three goals, one assist). McDavid (one goal, two assists) and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (one goal, two assists) each had three points.

Skinner was 0-3-0 with 4.60 GAA and .830 save percentage in four games. Jack Campbell, who is now in the American Hockey League, started the first game of the regular season against the Canucks, allowing four goals on 16 shots before being pulled in an 8-1 loss on Oct. 11. Current backup Calvin Pickard did not face Vancouver this season.

Quinn Hughes led the Canucks against the Oilers with eight points (one goal, seven assists), and Brock Boeser had seven points (six goals, one assist). J.T. Miller (two goals, five assists) and Elias Pettersson (one goal, six assists) each had seven points. Thatcher Demko was 2-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .954 save percentage, and Casey DeSmith was 2-0-0 with a 1.82 GAA and .949 save percentage. Arturs Silovs, who has started two games in the first round, did not face the Oilers in the regular season.

Edmonton and Vancouver have faced each other twice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Oilers winning both times, most recently a six-game victory in the 1992 Smythe Division Finals.

The Oilers went 2-1-0 against the Predators during the regular season, winning 6-1 in Nashville on Oct. 17 and 4-1 in Edmonton on Jan. 27. The Predators won 5-2 at the Oilers on Nov. 4.

Draisaitl (three goals, four assists) and McDavid (two goals, five assists) each had seven points. Hyman had six points (three goals, three assists). Skinner made 28 saves in the 4-1 win Jan. 27. Campbell was 1-1-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .923 save percentage in two games. Pickard did not play against the Predators.

Ryan O'Reilly led the Predators against the Oilers with five points (three goals, two assists), and Tommy Novak (two goals, one assist) and Filip Forsberg (one goal, two assists) each had three points. Juuse Saros was pulled in his only start against the Oilers, allowing four goals on 11 shots in the 6-1 loss. Backup Kevin Lankinen was 1-1-0 with a 2.64 GAA and .905 save percentage in three games.

Edmonton and Nashville have never faced each other in the playoffs.