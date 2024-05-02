3 Keys: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Game 6 of Eastern 1st Round

TORONTO -- The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are playing their fourth series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2013, and in the three previous instances (2013, 2018 and 2019), the series went to seven games.

So it’s not surprising that the Bruins weren’t able to end the series in Game 5 on Tuesday, with a 2-1 overtime loss.

And now, back at Scotiabank Arena, the Maple Leafs will attempt to repeat that feat in another elimination scenario in Game 6 on Thursday, and once again will have to do it without center Auston Matthews, who will miss his second straight game with an undisclosed injury after leading the NHL with 69 goals during the regular season.

“Excited, and knowing our backs are still against the wall here,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said. “Not much can change. We only have to get better. We want to keep playing here. So I think just excited, especially to be back home for our best effort.”

The Bruins, on the other hand, need to come back with an effort closer to those in Games 3 and 4 as opposed to Game 5. But they said they know what it takes to close out the series.

“It’s a combination of everything,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “It’s physical, it’s winning battles. Mentally it’s turning the page, shift after shift. You don’t have a good shift, you’ve change the next one. Not bringing baggage with you. And then the rest is just execution.”

Here are 3 keys for Game 6:

1. Ramp up minus Matthews

The Maple Leafs were able to go on the road and take Game 5, even without Matthews.

Can they do it again, at home, in Game 6?

Matthews, who played 81 games during the regular season, missed the third period of Game 4 and all of Game 5 for an undisclosed reason, which could be illness, injury or both. He skated on his own before Toronto's morning skate Thursday but will not play.

The Maple Leafs have won each of the two games Matthews has missed this season -- a 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 16 and Game 5 against the Bruins.

“It’s a bit of the human nature piece and you recognize that everybody has got to be better,” Keefe said. “It’s more just the confidence that our team has and how it’s responded when players have been out, even just in this series alone. You have no William [forward Nylander] and lose in Game 1, still no William in Game 2 and you’ve got to find a way to win a game on the road.

“I think that piece is important. We have confidence there. I think we can trust in the group. If anything, it just shows the strength of the group and the importance of the group, not looking to others to do the job, but just doing your part and then trusting that the group will find a way to prevail in the end.”

2. Start on time

The first period of Game 5 was a struggle for Boston, even though it had the home crowd and the chance to close out the series. The response was not optimal.

“We didn’t get to our game,” McAvoy said. “We didn’t get to our game, and we addressed those things [Wednesday]. We looked at it, sort of the little things, the underlying things, the reasons why we didn’t get to our game. We’ve got to internalize those things and we’ll be better for it.”

It was something that had Bruins coach Jim Montgomery still peeved when the team gathered at Warrior Ice Arena on the day off between Games 5 and 6.

The hope, they said, was to figure out the physical and mental pieces that got in the way of a quick start Tuesday, which resulted in an 11-2 shot advantage for Toronto in the first period and the first goal of the game, scored by defenseman Jake McCabe at 5:33.

And though the Bruins matched that score in the first period, on a goal by center Trent Frederic at 13:54, Boston looked disjointed and out-of-sorts through the first half of the game.

3. Winning at home

Boston is not the only team that has had trouble winning at home; Toronto lost Games 3 and 4 at Scotiabank Arena, an issue that is not new, with the Maple Leafs having lost six straight playoff games at home, going back to the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

“I think for whatever reason -- our plan doesn’t change, our approach doesn’t change, but our mindset seems to change,” Keefe said. “In particular, just staying with it and being consistent with it. … But just being able to maintain that play and then staying with it. When you have a plan, you come in, you want to try to execute that, you’ve got to stay with it a long period of time, which was what we did really well the other night.”

Toronto was 24-11-6 on the road this season and 22-15-4 at home.

“We haven’t done that to the same level here on home ice and that’s been not just a playoff trend,” Keefe said. “That was a regular-season trend for us as well. Just the same mindset. This is the best road team in Leafs history in terms of the success that we’ve had. We haven’t been able to replicate that on home ice, but we’ve earned ourselves another opportunity to get that right here now.”

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Patrick Maroon

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jakub Lauko, Matt Grzelcyk

Injured: Andrew Peeke (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Danton Heinen (undisclosed)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Calle Jarnkrok

Connor Dewar -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joel Edmundson -- Timothy Liljegren

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Martin Jones, Noah Gregor, Conor Timmins, Mark Giordano, TJ Brodie

Injured: Auston Matthews (undisclosed), Matt Murray (hip), Bobby McMann (lower body)

Status report

Heinen is day to day; the forward did not take part in the Bruins morning skate Thursday and will be replaced in the lineup by Beecher, who was a healthy scratch for Game 5. ... Shattenkirk, a healthy scratch in Game 5, will return and replace Grzelcyk. ... McMann was on the ice prior to the morning skate but will not play.

