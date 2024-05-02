Bonello, former NHL Central Scouting Director, dies at 91

Frank Bonello, the NHL's Director of Central Scouting from 1988-2005, died Wednesday at the age of 91.
Bonello joined the NHL in July 1988 after a 17-year career as general manager and coach of the Toronto Marlboros junior club. They won Memorial Cup championships under Bonello's leadership in 1973 and 1975. Bonello replaced Jim Gregory, who left the position in 1987.
"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Frank Bonello, a dedicated steward of the game who served as Director of Central Scouting from 1988-2005, expanding the department's scope exponentially during a significant period of domestic and international growth for the League," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.
"An understated gentleman who loved being in the rink, he devoted his professional life to building his junior teams, increasing the service provided by Central Scouting, and empowering those he led. We send our deepest condolences to the Bonello family and the many friends and colleagues that Frank touched during his life in hockey."