Bonello, former NHL Central Scouting Director, dies at 91

Gregory fondly recalled the two or three road trips he took with Bonello while working for Central Scouting.

"When you went on a trip with Frank, you were always the driver," Gregory said. "I really appreciated that because you got to listen to stories from him about his experience in the game and having known him on a personal level, and what a great family man he was, we had a different relationship in that we could relate to times when I was a young boy watching him when he was with the Marlboros.

"But I always knew that I was going to be behind the wheel and Frank was telling us where to go and I was perfectly happy with that. He even knew which lane you should be in while you were driving from one rink to another to get there quickly. 'Frank GPS' was pretty accurate almost every time."

On Aug. 30, 2005, Bonello assumed the role of Consultant to NHL Hockey Operations Department and E.J. McGuire was named Director of Central Scouting.

"The expansion and importance of NHL Central Scouting has grown exponentially under Frank's leadership," Colin Campbell, NHL executive vice president and director of hockey operations said in August 2005. "We thank him for his dedicated service to the League and I look forward to having him continue to serve the League's Hockey Operations Department on a day-to-day basis. At the same time, we are pleased to be able to have an individual with E.J.'s experience head up Central Scouting."