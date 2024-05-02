Draisaitl, Oilers eliminate Kings with win in Game 5

Forward scores twice for Edmonton, which will play Canucks or Predators in 2nd Round

R1, Gm5: Kings @ Oilers Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers, who eliminated the Los Angeles Kings with a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

Edmonton, the No. 2 seed from the Pacific Division, will play either the Vancouver Canucks or Nashville Predators in the second round. Vancouver leads that best-of-7 series 3-2.

Zach Hyman and Evander Kane scored, and Evan Bouchard had three assists for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner made 18 saves, and Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists.

Adrian Kempe, Blake Lizotte and Alex Laferriere scored, and Matt Roy had two assists for the Kings, who were the No. 3 seed from the Pacific. David Rittich made 22 saves.

Kane put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 10:17 of the first period, scoring on a rush with a backhand that hit off Rittich’s pad and trickled inside the left post.

Laferriere tied it 1-1 with 28 seconds remaining in the period. He scored into an open net from the right circle after Vladislav Gavrikov's dump in caromed off a stanchion, causing Skinner to be out of position.

Lizotte gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead at 3:08 of the second period, taking advantage of a bad line change by the Oilers and beating Skinner blocker side from the right circle.

Draisaitl tied it 2-2 on a power play at 7:44. His one-timer from below the right circle was stopped by the lunging glove of Rittich, but after a video review, it was determined that the puck fully crossed the goal line.

Draisaitl then put Edmonton in front 3-2 at 12:21. Shortly after a power play expired, he took a pass from McDavid, who had circled the net, and beat Rittich blocker side with a one-timer from the right circle.

Hyman pushed it 4-2 shortly after another power play expired at 19:07. Nugent-Hopkins' redirection of Bouchard's one-timer hit off the right post, and Hyman jammed the rebound into the net.

Kempe cut it to 4-3 at 17:42 of the third period, scoring on a redirection with Rittich on the bench for the extra attacker.

