Golden Knights facing elimination after costly penalty in Game 5 loss

DALLAS -- One mistake. That can be the difference in a tight series like the Western Conference First Round between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.
Alex Pietrangelo might seem like an unlikely candidate to make it, in a sense. The defenseman was the captain of the St. Louis Blues when they won the Stanley Cup in 2019, and he was a key contributor when the Golden Knights won the Cup last season.
But he has a history of losing his cool, and he swung a glove into the face of forward Tyler Seguin and took a roughing penalty at 15:19 of the second period at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Forward Jason Robertson scored the winning goal on the ensuing power play at 16:32.
The Stars won 3-2 in Game 5. After losing the first two games of the best-of-7 series, they have won three in a row to take a 3-2 lead. The Golden Knights, the defending champions, will face elimination in Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
What’s the word Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy would use? Surprised? Disappointed?
“Both,” Cassidy said. “Veteran guy should know better.”
To give the full context, Seguin had hit defenseman Shea Theodore and taken a penalty for an illegal check to the head at 7:55 of the second.
Pietrangelo’s blow was blatant, though, and the game and series each were tied 2-2 at the time.
“Listen, we didn’t like the hit on Theodore by Seguin,” Cassidy said. “Quite obvious, left his feet, targeted the head. So, you’re going to be upset, right?
“But that’s playoff hockey. You’ve got to find a way to channel it, and then there’s controlled aggression out there all over the ice in every series. That’s an area [where] you’ve got to take a number and try to get those things squared away [later].”