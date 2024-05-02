Kings eliminated from playoffs due to lopsided special teams, goaltending

EDMONTON -- The Los Angeles Kings were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 loss in Game 5 of the best-of-7 Western Conference First Round on Wednesday.
This marks the third consecutive season Los Angeles has been eliminated by Edmonton in the opening round of the playoffs. The Kings lost in seven games in 2022 and six games last season.
Los Angeles (44-27-11) was third in the Pacific Division this season, five points behind Edmonton (49-27-6), which finished second.
The Kings' only win against the Oilers in the series was a 5-4 overtime victory in Game 2 with captain Anze Kopitar scoring the winning goal.
Los Angeles has not won a playoff series since winning the Stanley Cup in 2014.
The Skinny
Potential unrestricted free agents: Viktor Arvidsson, F; Trevor Lewis, F; Matt Roy, D; Cam Talbot, G; David Rittich, G; Aaron Dell, G; Pheonix Copley, G
Potential restricted free agents: Blake Lizotte, F; Carl Grundstrom, F; Quinton Byfield, F, Arthur Kaliyev, F; Jordan Spence, D
Potential 2024 Draft picks: 4
Here are five reasons the Kings were eliminated:
1. Lost special teams battle
Los Angeles did not score a power-play goal in the entire series (0-for-12) and allowed Edmonton to go 9-for-20 (45.0 percent) with the man-advantage. The Kings had the second-best penalty kill in the NHL during the regular season (84.6 percent), but had no answers for the Oilers.
Each team scored 12 even-strength goals in the series, but two of those in Game 5 for Edmonton came as penalties to center Pierre-Luc Dubois and defenseman Drew Doughty had just expired and neither had gotten back into the play.
“I thought 5-on-5 we were pretty consistent outside of turning the puck over in Game 3, which got us into trouble,” Kings interim coach Jim Hiller said. “When you evaluate this series, it was our inability to score on the power play and their ability to score on the power play. It’s a pretty simple write-up in this one. You saw one team execute on special teams and one team didn’t.”